Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On OCR Group Berhad (KLSE:OCR)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x OCR Group Berhad (KLSE:OCR) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Real Estate companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.7x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

View our latest analysis for OCR Group Berhad

What Does OCR Group Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, OCR Group Berhad has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for OCR Group Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is OCR Group Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like OCR Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 149% overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 3.7%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

In light of this, it's peculiar that OCR Group Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We're very surprised to see OCR Group Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 5 warning signs for OCR Group Berhad (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.