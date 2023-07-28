Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Reach Energy Berhad (KLSE:REACH)

It's not a stretch to say that Reach Energy Berhad's (KLSE:REACH) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Oil and Gas industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.5x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Reach Energy Berhad Has Been Performing

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Reach Energy Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing revenue performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Reach Energy Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 7.4%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 16% overall rise in revenue. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to decline by 13% over the next year, which puts the company's recent medium-term positive growth rates in a good light for now.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Reach Energy Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does Reach Energy Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As mentioned previously, Reach Energy Berhad currently trades on a P/S on par with the wider industry, but this is lower than expected considering its recent three-year revenue growth is beating forecasts for a struggling industry. When we see a history of positive growth in a struggling industry, but only an average P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. One major risk is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

