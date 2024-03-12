Care home developer investigated over yacht and supercar spending spree

The SFO claims Carlauren used investor funds to buy luxury vehicles and a private jet - SFO

Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a £76m luxury care home scandal that saw investor cash spent on supercars, yachts and a private jet.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) on Tuesday announced a new investigation into property developer Carlauren Group, which collapsed into administration in 2019.

Carlauren raised £76m from private investors who were told they would receive an annual return of 10pc for investing in luxury care home projects. The developer said it would buy properties and convert them into five star old people’s homes.

However, the SFO claims Carlauren instead used much of the funds to buy luxury vehicles, including two Lamborghinis, a McLaren 570GT and a private jet.

Sean Murray, Carlauren’s founder, was found by administrators to have paid for a private jet, yacht and luxury homes that were not integral to the business. The business owned a Hawker XS800 jet with the tail number M-URRY.

Mr Murray was banned from being a company director for 10 years in December 2022 for his conduct in relation to Carlauren Group.

Robert Clarke, chief investigator for the Insolvency Service, said at the time Mr Murray had “rightfully been removed from the corporate arena for a significant amount of time”.

Before its collapse, Carlauren bought 23 properties – mainly hotels – that it planned to renovate into high-end care homes featuring swimming pools, 24-hour room service, a la carte dining and a Bentley concierge car.

However, the SFO said that only nine of these properties were ever operational and some properties continued to operate as hotels rather than care homes.

Abandoned projects included a planned conversion of Windlestone Hall in Durham, once home to Conservative prime minister Sir Anthony Eden.

The Carlauren Group’s collapse in 2019 left 600 investors with losses and forced some elderly residents to vacate their homes.

Insolvency experts at Duff & Phelps and Quantuma were later appointed to investigate and locate £50m of funds missing from the property developer’s accounts. The business had only around £6,000 of cash in the bank at the time of its collapse.

Carlauren's abandoned projects included a planned conversion of Windlestone Hall in Durham - North News/NNP

Administrators won a freezing order on £40m of Mr Murray’s assets in 2020, preventing him from selling any of his possessions. The 58-year-old subsequently declared bankruptcy.

Mr Murray has denied wrongdoing and said he “lost control” of the business. He has claimed the luxury assets bought as part of an exclusive membership programme.

A BBC investigation in 2020 linked Mr Murray to an investment scheme where Britons were invited to buy homes in Detroit for a rental income. However, many of the properties were in fact derelict. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Murray denied people were scammed and claimed he had limited involvement in the project.

As part of the SFO’s investigation, the anti-fraud agency raided two sites in St Leonard’s, Dorset and Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire with the help of the National Crime Agency.

The investigation into the failed Somerset-based business is the fifth new inquiry launched by Nick Ephgrave since becoming the SFO’s director last September.

He said: “This company’s abrupt collapse has created turmoil and enormous anxiety for many, with elderly people forced to vacate their homes and investors left with nothing.

“Today’s arrests are a major development in our investigation and a step towards getting the answers so many people need.”

