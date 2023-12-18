Take Care Before Jumping Onto Comvita Limited (NZSE:CVT) Even Though It's 27% Cheaper

The Comvita Limited (NZSE:CVT) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 27%. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 30% share price drop.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Comvita's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in New Zealand, where the median P/E ratio is around 16x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Comvita's negative earnings growth of late has neither been better nor worse than most other companies. It seems that few are expecting the company's earnings performance to deviate much from most other companies, which has held the P/E back. If you still like the company, you'd want its earnings trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. In saying that, existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the share price if the company's earnings continue tracking the market.

Check out our latest analysis for Comvita

Keen to find out how analysts think Comvita's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

Comvita's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 13%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Story continues

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 25% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 20% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Comvita's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Comvita's P/E?

With its share price falling into a hole, the P/E for Comvita looks quite average now. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Comvita's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Comvita that you need to be mindful of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.