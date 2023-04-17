Take Care Before Jumping Onto Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Even Though It's 41% Cheaper

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) share price has dived 41% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 86% share price decline.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Innovid's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x is worth a mention when it essentially matches the median P/S in the United States' Media industry. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Innovid Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Innovid has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Innovid?

Innovid's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 41%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 126% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 10% each year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 3.5% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Innovid's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Innovid's P/S

With its share price dropping off a cliff, the P/S for Innovid looks to be in line with the rest of the Media industry. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Looking at Innovid's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Innovid that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Innovid's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

