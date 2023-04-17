Take Care Before Jumping Onto Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Even Though It's 42% Cheaper

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) share price has dived 42% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 89% loss during that time.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Sonder Holdings' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Hospitality industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.7x and even P/S above 4x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Sonder Holdings' Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Sonder Holdings has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Sonder Holdings' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 98%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 223% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 28% per year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 17% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Sonder Holdings' P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Sonder Holdings' recently weak share price has pulled its P/S back below other Hospitality companies. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

A look at Sonder Holdings' revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sonder Holdings (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

