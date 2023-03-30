U.S. markets open in 8 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,906.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,957.00
    -8.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.76
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5850
    -0.1600 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,570.71
    +1,009.99 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.09
    +20.12 (+3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,653.67
    -230.11 (-0.83%)
     

Care Management Market Is Expected to Reach USD 33.3 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 14.41% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is the biggest market for care management because it has the most people with chronic diseases, it has the most advanced healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare costs are rising there.

Farmington, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Care Management Market Was Valued At US$ 11.5 Billion In 2022, And Is Projected To Reach US$ 33.3 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 14.41% From 2023 To 2030. North America is the largest market for care management solutions, according to the report. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the next largest markets. The global care management market is the market for healthcare software solutions and services that help healthcare providers manage and coordinate patient care across multiple settings and care teams. The need for efficient and cost-effective healthcare delivery, rising healthcare costs, and a growing focus on patient-centered care are all things that are driving the care management market.

Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Optum, Inc. are all big names in the care management market. These companies are putting money into research and development to come up with new and better ways to manage care and meet the growing demand for care that is integrated and focused on the patient.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Care Management Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Source Outlook (Marijuana, Flowers, Oil and Tinctures, Hemp, Hemp CBD, Supplements & Industrial Hemp), Core Network & Backhaul & Transport) By Derivative Outlook (CBD, THC & Others) By End Use Outlook (Medical Use, Cancer & Chronic Pain) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Mode of Delivery Insights:

On-premise delivery means that care management services are given by software that is installed on local servers. This method is popular because, compared to cloud-based software, it gives users more control and safety. Care management services can be given through a mobile-based delivery method by using mobile apps. This type of delivery is popular because it gives users more freedom and access than web-based or on-premise software.

End User Insights:

This segment includes hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities that offer care management services to their patients. Healthcare providers use care management solutions to manage patient care plans, track patient health, and improve care outcomes. They also use these solutions to make sure that patients take their medicines, go to follow-up appointments, and do other things that are part of their treatments. Care management solutions help hospitals, primary care clinics, and home care providers coordinate care in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, clinics, and homes.

Payers are insurance companies, government agencies, and other groups that pay for healthcare services. Payers use care management solutions to keep track of their members' costs and the quality of care they get. These solutions help payers find patients who are at high risk, give them targeted care, and cut down on hospital readmissions. Care management solutions are used by payers to improve the health of their members and keep costs down.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the biggest market for care management because it has the most people with chronic diseases, it has the most advanced healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare costs are rising there. The United States is the biggest contributor to the North American market. This is because healthcare IT solutions are used a lot there, and the government is doing more and more to improve the quality of healthcare and lower costs.

Care management is a growing market in Latin America. This is because the government is doing more to improve healthcare infrastructure, healthcare spending is going up, and the number of patients is growing. The Latin American market is mostly made up of Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

The care management market is expected to grow slowly in the Middle East and Africa because more money is being spent on health care and the infrastructure for health care is getting better. The Middle East and Africa market is mostly made up of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Egypt.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248600

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 14.41% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 33.3 Billion

By Component

Services, Software, Other

By Mode of Delivery

Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise, Other

By End-use

Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other

By Companies 

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Cognizant, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corp. (Oracle), ZeOmega, Medecision, IBM

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Government initiatives: Governments all over the world are putting in place programs to encourage the use of healthcare IT and lower healthcare costs. For example, the US government passed the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) to encourage healthcare providers to use value-based care models and lower healthcare costs.

Patient-centric care: Care that puts the patient first is getting more attention around the world. Patients are getting more involved in their care and asking for personalized and coordinated care across different care settings and teams. Care management solutions can help healthcare providers meet these needs by letting them give coordinated, patient-centred care.

Value-based care and population health management: The need for care management solutions is being driven by the move toward value-based care models. Value-based care models try to improve health outcomes at a lower cost by making care coordination and managing the health of a population better. Care management solutions can help healthcare providers reach these goals by letting them manage and coordinate care across different care settings and teams.

Restraining Factors:

Privacy and security concerns: Concerns about privacy and safety have been raised by the use of electronic health records and other IT solutions in health care. Patients worry about the safety of their health information, so they may not want to share it with their doctors.

Resistance to change: Care management solutions can be hard to implement, especially in healthcare organizations that are used to doing things a certain way. Resistance to change can make it hard for people to adopt something, especially in organizations that already have high workload.

Lack of skilled personnel: Care management solutions need to be set up and used by people with the right skills. This includes IT professionals, healthcare providers, and administrative staff. In developing countries, especially, it can be very hard to find skilled workers in these fields.

Opportunity Analysis:

Expansion into emerging markets: The market for care management has a big chance to grow in emerging markets. As healthcare spending goes up in these markets, there will be a growing need for care management solutions that can help healthcare providers manage and coordinate patient care.

Development of AI and machine learning technologies: AI and machine learning technologies could change the way care is managed by letting doctors look at a lot of patient data and find patterns and insights that can help them decide how to treat patients.

Use of telemedicine: As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a big rise in the use of telemedicine. Care management solutions can help telemedicine by letting doctors access patient information and coordinate care from a distance.

Focus on patient engagement: In healthcare, patient involvement is getting more and more attention. Care management solutions can help to get patients involved in their care by giving them access to their health records and letting them take part in their care.

Challenges:

Data privacy and security concerns: Care management involves gathering and sharing sensitive information about patients, which raises privacy and security concerns. To follow the rules and protect patient privacy, healthcare organizations need to make sure they have strong data protection measures in place.

Cost constraints: Smaller organizations may not be able to get into care management because it requires a lot of money to be spent on technology, infrastructure, and people. Cost constraints in healthcare systems can also make it hard to get enough money for care management projects.

Workforce shortages: There aren't enough people working in health care, especially in fields like nursing and home care. This can make it hard for health care organizations to offer high-quality care management services.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Cognizant, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corp. (Oracle), ZeOmega, Medecision, IBM, and others.

By Component

  • Services

  • Software

By Mode of Delivery

  • Web-based

  • Cloud-based

  • On-premise

By End-use

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Healthcare Payers

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Genomics Market - The global genomics market was valued at US$ 28.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 40.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023-2030.

  • Hearing Aid Market - The global Hearing Aid Market Size was valued at USD 9.71 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 16.53 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.90% over the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

  • Home Healthcare Market - The global home healthcare market was valued at US$ 362.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 666.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.96% from 2023-2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use. What It Means for Emergent Bio’s Stock.

    Narcan, a standard treatment for opioid overdoses, will become available in U.S. retail stores later this year, as part of health officials’ efforts to reduce the number of fatal overdoses. The move should also pave the way for growing sales for Emergent Biosolutions which produces Narcan. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, for over-the-counter use.

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Kazakh airline says business is booming as Russia loses traffic

    Kazakhstan's flagship airline, Air Astana, is speeding up its expansion plans to take advantage of a drop in air traffic via Russia and the reopening of China, chief executive Peter Foster told Reuters. Many global airlines stopped flights to Russia after it invaded Ukraine last year.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: VKTX, BMEA, ITCI Soar on Study Data, INCY Faces Setback

    Pipelines updates from Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Intra-Cellular (ITCI) are the key highlights for the biotech sector.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi