Care Synergy Names Darci Davis as Vice President of Business Development

Care Synergy Network
·2 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Care Synergy recently welcomed Darci Davis, RN, BSN, CHPO in the role of Vice President of Business Development for the organization and its four Affiliate companies - Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.

Care Synergy Network, Friday, December 9, 2022, Press release picture
Care Synergy Network, Friday, December 9, 2022, Press release picture

Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Colorado and joins Care Synergy with more than 15 years of hospice experience as a sales executive, clinical director and RN case manager.

Prior to joining Care Synergy, Davis was the Vice President of Clinical Services for Bloom Hospice and the Area Market Executive and Director of Sales for Compassus in the Colorado region.

Davis is experienced in all facets of hospice care with an emphasis on developing strong culture, clinical operations, colleague development, succession planning, process, and efficiencies. She is a strong relationship builder with an accomplished history of developing high quality leadership teams while supporting clinical operations.

As the Vice President of Business Development, Davis will develop, direct and manage the overall sales structure, sales process and sales training for Care Synergy and its Affiliates. Her role is responsible for aligning strategic plans of Care Synergy and its Affiliates to assure positive impact and improved market share, consensus and access to care and brand awareness.

"Care Synergy is excited to add Darci Davis as the Vice President of Business Development", stated Tim Bowen, the President and CEO for the organization. "She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in building, managing, engaging, empowering and coaching employees and teams to achieve high levels of performance".

Davis can be reached at ddavis@caresynergynetwork.org and (303) 909-2103.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org

Contact:

Tim Bowen
President and CEO
Care Synergy
(303) 780-4600

SOURCE: Care Synergy Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731184/Care-Synergy-Names-Darci-Davis-as-Vice-President-of-Business-Development

