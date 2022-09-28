U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    -0.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.30
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.01 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9719
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3240
    +0.2020 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,542.99
    +403.69 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Carebook's Largest Shareholders Continue to Support Growth Strategy with Additional Financing

·5 min read

$1 Million Convertible Debt Financing Provides Additional Flexibility 

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XETR: PMM1), a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions, is pleased to announce that its two largest shareholders have continued to support the Company's growth strategy by way of a $1 million private placement of convertible debt (the "Transaction").

Carebook Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Carebook Technologies Inc.)
Carebook Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Carebook Technologies Inc.)

"Our second quarter results showed a continuation of the positive trend begun at the start of our current fiscal year. Our recent announcements of major wins with tier one employers provide the true validation of the success of our strategy and renewed focus on the growing employer market," stated Michael Peters, Carebook's Chief Executive Officer. "This financing demonstrates and reinforces our largest shareholders' support for our strategy. In addition to this new financing from SAYKL and UIL, the Company intends to pursue additional financing opportunities to allow the Company to further pursue its growth strategy. We continue to work closely with potential financing sources and intend to update the market in due course on our financing initiatives".

As announced in December 2021, the Company had entered into loan agreements with each of SAYKL Investments Ltd. (a significant shareholder controlled by Dr. Sheldon Elman, the Executive Chairman of the Company, and by Stuart M. Elman, a director of the Company) and UIL Limited, currently the Company's largest shareholder (each, a "Lender" and collectively, the "Lenders") pursuant to which the Lenders established loans in favour of the Company in the principal amount of $0.5 million each (the "Loan Agreements") for an aggregate principal amount of $1 million.

As part of the Transaction, the Company has agreed with the Lenders to amend the terms of the Loan Agreements in order to (i) provide an additional $1 million to the Company, bringing the aggregate principal amount outstanding to the Lenders to $2 million (the "Principal Amount") and (ii) add a conversion into common shares feature.

Terms of the Transaction

The revised terms of the lending arrangements with the Lenders are contained in amended and restated loan agreements by and among the Company and each of the Lenders (each an "A&R Agreement" and together the "A&R Agreements"). Interest on the Principal Amount outstanding under each A&R Agreement will be payable quarterly at a rate of CDOR + 10%, and the A&R Agreements will mature on December 22, 2026. The obligations of the Company under the A&R Agreements will be subordinated to the Company's obligations under its existing senior credit facilities. To secure the Company's obligations under the A&R Agreements, the Company has agreed to grant to each of the Lenders a security interest and hypothec in all of the property and undertaking of the Company, subordinated to the security interests granted by the Company to its senior lenders. The proceeds from this financing will be used to repay the term facility with the senior lenders, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Pursuant to the A&R Agreements, the Principal Amount will be convertible, in whole or in part, at any time, and from time to time, following the date of issue, at the sole option of a Lender into common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share", and collectively, the "Common Shares") at a conversion price equal to CDN$0.175 per Common Share (a "Conversion"). The Common Shares will be subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Transaction is expected to close on or about September 30, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Company has applied to the TSX-V to obtain conditional approval for the Transaction and the listing of the Common Shares issuable upon a Conversion.

Disclosure Required under MI 61-101

Each of the Lenders is a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As a result, the Transaction is considered to be a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by MI 61-101, requiring the Company, in the absence of exemptions, to obtain minority shareholder approval of the "related party transaction". The Company intends to rely on an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement set out in MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company intends to file a material change report within the required timeframe, which will contain all prescribed disclosure relating to this related party transaction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under applicable securities laws) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc., owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1."

www.carebook.com

For further information contact:

Carebook Investor Relations Contact:

Olivier Giner, CFO

Email: ir@carebook.com

Phone:  (450) 977-0709

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Carebook, its subsidiaries and their business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking information in this release include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Transaction, the expected closing date of the Transaction and the pursuit by the Company of additional financing opportunities. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Carebook and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Carebook believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on currently available information and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including the Company's inability to obtain approval from the Exchange or to meet the other conditions for completion of the Transaction, the Company's inability to secure additional financing, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Carebook, management's ability to successfully integrate the Company's completed acquisitions and to realize the synergies of such acquisitions, management's ability to successfully complete product studies, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition, as well as the risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and described under the heading "Item 21 – Risk Factors" in the Listing Application of the Company dated September 28, 2020, each of which can be found on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Carebook has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Carebook does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, the current situation and future developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic could cause certain of the assumptions and information set forth herein or the fact that on which such assumptions are based to differ materially from previous expectations including in respect of demand for our products, access to debt and equity capital and other factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Carebook Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/28/c9703.html

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Nikola (NKLA) Extends Romeo Exchange Offer, Recalls All E-Trucks

    Nikola (NKLA) announces extending the exchange offer to buy outstanding shares of Romeo's common stock. The truck maker will recall all the 93 electric Tre trucks built to date over seat belt glitch.

  • 10 Companies that are Buying Back Their Stock in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 companies that are buying back their stock in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies, you can go directly to see the 5 Companies that are Buying Back Their Stock in 2022. So far in 2022, we have seen a number of […]

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Starbucks, Tesla, Vail Resorts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks are making moves in after-hours trading, including Starbucks and Tesla.

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Dow Jones Jumps 549 Points As Treasury Yields Tumble, But Now What? Eli Lilly Leads 7 Bullish Stocks

    The major indexes rebounded as Treasury yields tumbled from 4% as the Bank of England resumed bond buying. Eli Lilly led stocks showing bullish action. Here's what to do now.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Yields Plunge; This New Cathie Wood Buy Rockets; Bitcoin Rallies, Coinbase Jumps

    The Dow Jones powered higher. A Cathie Wood buy was surging as Biogen exploded. Coinbase stock jumped as Bitcoin rose. Apple stock dived.

  • 11 Best Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend-paying stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy Now. Dividend companies are gaining ground among investors this year as they navigate the rocky market. In times of financial […]

  • Senators Propose Letting Americans Buy $30,000 in I Bonds

    The current cap on yearly buys of I bonds is $10,000 per person plus $5,000 through federal tax refunds. Two senators propose raising that limit to $30,000 in total.