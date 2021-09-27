CareCentrix Earns 2021 Cigna Well-Being Award and Hartford Courant Top Workplace Recognition

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix, a leader in health-at-home solutions, today announced they have been named a recipient of the annual Cigna Well-Being Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program. In addition, The Hartford Courant recognized CareCentrix with the publication’s 2021 Top Workplaces award, which CareCentrix also received in 2020.

These honors are the latest validation of CareCentrix’s great workplace culture and commitment to its employees, building upon the company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Aging Services award from FORTUNE, the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, and Top Workplace awards from the Tampa Bay Times in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Cigna Well-Being award winners are evaluated based on the quality of several factors of their wellness program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts. The Hartford Courant award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey which measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures including alignment, execution, and connection.

“We believe that at its best, business can be a people-growing machine, and that starts with engaging and supporting our employees, especially in the middle of a pandemic,” said CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. “These workplace awards are a happy recognition of all of the great work of our leaders who work hard every day to make CareCentrix a great place to work for all of our teammates.”

Some CareCentrix innovations include:

CareCentrix Cares Fund: CareCentrix Cares was established to meet the critical needs of employees going through difficult challenges. CareCentrix Cares program is exclusively funded by CareCentrix employees for CareCentrix employees. Since 2015, CareCentrix has distributed more than $650K in financial assistance to more than 350 employees.

Story continues

Voice of the Employee (VOE): CareCentrix believes that employees at every level of the organization have a voice in making CareCentrix a better place to work. The VOE team is a critical partner to management in creating new programs to help employees develop professionally, live healthier lives and have fun at work.

The Women’s Network: CareCentrix believes it is critical to support and promote the growth and development of its female team members. Founded in 2017, the Women’s Network supports career development through its educational workshops, mentoring, speaker series, and networking.

To learn more about career opportunities at CareCentrix, visit www.carecentrix.com/careers.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix turns insights into action to empower health at home. We proactively manage in-home services and support using our HomeBridge® predictive analytics, digital connectivity and collaborative platform to optimize the pathway home for each unique person to deliver better quality of care and outcomes for payors, members and caregivers. Through intelligent insights and real-time collaboration, CareCentrix connects a national network of providers and care teams using proprietary technology to help achieve better health outcomes and avoid costly complications or unnecessary readmissions. CareCentrix offers a full suite of value-based arrangements that guarantee savings across Medicare, Medicaid, dual and commercial populations. An industry leader for more than two decades, CareCentrix supports patients and families through the entire care continuum, including post-acute care transitions, Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep and home-based palliative care. For more information, visit carecentrix.com.

For more information:

Matt Miller

matt@crosscutstrategies.com



