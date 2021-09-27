U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.50
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,703.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,212.00
    -106.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.80
    +2.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    +1.22 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.85
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9490
    +0.2640 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,508.17
    +139.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.33
    -19.73 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.13
    -3.35 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

CareCentrix Earns 2021 Cigna Well-Being Award and Hartford Courant Top Workplace Recognition

CareCentrix
·3 min read

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix, a leader in health-at-home solutions, today announced they have been named a recipient of the annual Cigna Well-Being Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program. In addition, The Hartford Courant recognized CareCentrix with the publication’s 2021 Top Workplaces award, which CareCentrix also received in 2020.

These honors are the latest validation of CareCentrix’s great workplace culture and commitment to its employees, building upon the company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Aging Services award from FORTUNE, the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, and Top Workplace awards from the Tampa Bay Times in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Cigna Well-Being award winners are evaluated based on the quality of several factors of their wellness program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts. The Hartford Courant award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey which measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures including alignment, execution, and connection.

“We believe that at its best, business can be a people-growing machine, and that starts with engaging and supporting our employees, especially in the middle of a pandemic,” said CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. “These workplace awards are a happy recognition of all of the great work of our leaders who work hard every day to make CareCentrix a great place to work for all of our teammates.”

Some CareCentrix innovations include:

CareCentrix Cares Fund: CareCentrix Cares was established to meet the critical needs of employees going through difficult challenges. CareCentrix Cares program is exclusively funded by CareCentrix employees for CareCentrix employees. Since 2015, CareCentrix has distributed more than $650K in financial assistance to more than 350 employees.

Voice of the Employee (VOE): CareCentrix believes that employees at every level of the organization have a voice in making CareCentrix a better place to work. The VOE team is a critical partner to management in creating new programs to help employees develop professionally, live healthier lives and have fun at work.

The Women’s Network: CareCentrix believes it is critical to support and promote the growth and development of its female team members. Founded in 2017, the Women’s Network supports career development through its educational workshops, mentoring, speaker series, and networking.

To learn more about career opportunities at CareCentrix, visit www.carecentrix.com/careers.

About CareCentrix
CareCentrix turns insights into action to empower health at home. We proactively manage in-home services and support using our HomeBridge® predictive analytics, digital connectivity and collaborative platform to optimize the pathway home for each unique person to deliver better quality of care and outcomes for payors, members and caregivers. Through intelligent insights and real-time collaboration, CareCentrix connects a national network of providers and care teams using proprietary technology to help achieve better health outcomes and avoid costly complications or unnecessary readmissions. CareCentrix offers a full suite of value-based arrangements that guarantee savings across Medicare, Medicaid, dual and commercial populations. An industry leader for more than two decades, CareCentrix supports patients and families through the entire care continuum, including post-acute care transitions, Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep and home-based palliative care. For more information, visit carecentrix.com.

For more information:
Matt Miller
matt@crosscutstrategies.com


Recommended Stories

  • First Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Apollo Hospitals Group today announced the first clinical procedure in Asia-Pacific with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed on September 17 by Dr. N Ragavan, consultant urologist, uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon, at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, India.

  • Two disbarred lawyers sued a Texas doctor who performed an abortion. Flustered ‘pro-lifers’ are backpedaling

    Anti-choice groups are embarrassed that their draconian law is being enforced the way it was designedDemocrats present last line of defense for abortion rights Women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Texas capitol. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Dr Alan Braid, an OBGYN based in San Antonio, broke the law on purpose. In an essay published in the Washington Post last Saturday, the doctor announced that he performed an abortion on a woman who was past six weeks of gestation, the limit imp

  • With Abortion Largely Banned in Texas, an Oklahoma Clinic Is Inundated

    OKLAHOMA CITY — On a windy Tuesday morning, the parking lot outside a small brick building on the Southside of Oklahoma City was filling up fast. The first to arrive, a red truck shortly before 8 a.m., was from Texas. So was the second and the third. The building houses one of Oklahoma’s four abortion clinics, and at least two-thirds of its scheduled patients now come from Texas. So many, in fact, that it is trying to hire more staff members and doctors to keep up. The increase is the result of

  • San Marino residents vote overwhelmingly to legalize abortion

    San Marino residents vote overwhelmingly to legalize abortion

  • San Marino voters overwhelmingly back legal abortion

    San Marino residents on Sunday voted overwhelmingly to legalize abortion, rejecting a 150-year-old law that had criminalized it and making the tiny republic the latest majority Catholic state to approve the procedure under certain circumstances. Abortion would also be legal beyond that point if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health is at risk because of fetal anomalies or malformations. With the “yes” votes winning, San Marino’s Parliament must now draft a bill to legalize the procedure.

  • San Marino votes to legalise abortion in historic referendum

    ROME (Reuters) -The tiny republic of San Marino has voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalising abortion in a referendum, overturning a law dating back to 1865, official results showed on Sunday. Some 77.30% of voters backed the proposal to allow abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and afterward only in the case of the mother's life being in danger or of grave malformation of the foetus. The turnout was low, with just 41% of eligible voters casting a ballot.

  • Demonstrators clash over abortion rights at Utah State Capitol

    Members of the Satanic Temple and anti-abortion groups are protesting over abortion rights as Utah’s access to abortion is threatened. Both groups clashed on the steps of the State Capitol Saturday during a "Reproductive Rights Rally."

  • Abcarian: Can the Supreme Court be moved by abortion stories told by real women? We'll see

    Roe vs. Wade is in danger of being overturned by a conservative court majority. Women are demanding to be heard.

  • Democrats position themselves as last line of defense for abortion rights

    Party sees new urgency – and political opportunity – amid growing threat to Roe v WadeOpinion: In Texas, flustered ‘pro-lifers’ are backpedaling Katherine Clark, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at a press conference after the House passed the Women's Health Protection Act. Photograph: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Standing on the lawn of the US Capitol, in clear view of the supreme court, a coalition of Democratic women declared Roe v Wade was no longer the law of the land. Nearly ha

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • In Fashion: Warby Parker at the End of the Digital Revolution

    The buzzy eyewear brand is about to cash in on its hard work and its talent for being the poster child for what comes next.

  • U.S Dollar Stays Solid, Posts Third Straight Weekly Gains

    Accordingly, economic data coming out of the US will likely impact the Dollar over the remainder of the month, with a batch of positive developments expected to put pressure on the central bank to change gears at its next interest rate decision on November 3

  • Quants Are Taking Over the World of Bonds in a Big Invesco Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- The quant revolution in fixed income is here at long last, if the latest Invesco Ltd. poll is anything to go by. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith the work-from-home era fueling a boom in electronic trading, the majority of investors in a $31 tri

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress; and more.

  • Netflix Roster Teases More Than Plotlines in Fight With HBO

    (Bloomberg) -- “WandaVision,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” rank among the buzziest streaming hits of this year. Something else they have in common: None of them were on Netflix. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureCovid-related delays made for a light roster of 2

  • Credit Suisse Greensill Funds to Pay Back Another $400 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureCredit Suisse Group AG said it plans to return about $400 million to investors in supply-chain finance funds that invested in Greensill Capital products, the fifth such disbursement since the bank was forced to freeze

  • Rates are still near historic lows, but these 3 things are holding homeowners back from refinancing

    One mortgage pro says, "You’re missing out on the lowest rate you’ll ever have on a mortgage."

  • Micron, McCormick, Cintas, CarMax, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Micron, McCormick, Cintas, and CarMax report earnings this week. Plus, durable goods orders, personal income and spending, consumer confidence, and other data releases.

  • How Facebook Switches Narratives to Put Us on Its Side

    Narrators like Mark Zuckerberg can reframe what the problem is and redefine who counts as 'us' in a fight between 'us and them,' write Anthea Roberts and Nicholas Lamp.