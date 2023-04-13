CareCloud will Highlight Comprehensive Solutions that Aim to Streamline Workflows, Alleviate Burnout, and Improve the Quality of Care at AAOE

CareCloud, Inc

SOMERSET, N.J., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, will exhibit at booth 623 during the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives Annual Conference, taking place April 20-23, 2023, in Orlando.



CareCloud’s booth will feature a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions that prioritize interoperability and can be customized to meet the unique needs of orthopaedic practices. This will help streamline clinical workflows, simplify administrative tasks, and empower practices to overcome challenges, including physician burnout.

Supported by advanced artificial intelligence technologies and data analytics, CareCloud's solutions allow orthopaedic practices to optimize their operations and improve patient outcomes. Patient experience management tools enhance patient engagement and satisfaction, improve communication, and better manage administrative tasks for an enhanced healthcare experience. CareCloud also offers telemedicine solutions that enable remote consultations and follow-up visits, improving patient access to care while reducing the need for in-person visits.

"Physician burnout is a critical issue in the orthopaedic industry that can have a significant impact on patient care and practice operations," said Brian Zelenka, CareCloud’s vice president of marketing. "At CareCloud, we recognize the importance of supporting orthopaedic practices with the right healthcare technology solutions to alleviate administrative burdens and reduce the risk of physician burnout. By leveraging the power of technology, we can help orthopaedic practices improve patient outcomes, streamline the biling process and promote a more fulfilling work-life balance for their clinicians, ultimately leading to a more sustainable and successful practice."

Solutions that will be featured in CareCloud’s booth include the following:

CareCloud Central - An advanced medical practice management solution that streamlines the day-to-day tasks, enabling office managers to increase productivity, save time, and enhance patient care. With automated workflows and powerful tools, CareCloud Central empowers healthcare providers to focus on delivering excellent patient experiences.

CareCloud Charts - A powerful electronic health records (EHR) solution that helps healthcare providers deliver better patient outcomes, improve productivity, and drive profitability. With intuitive design and a cloud-based platform, CareCloud Charts streamlines clinical workflows and provides real-time access to critical patient information, resulting in better care and faster decision-making.

CareCloud Concierge - A comprehensive revenue cycle management solution that enables healthcare providers to focus on patient care while improving their bottom line. CareCloud Concierge helps practices optimize revenue cycles, reduce claim denials, and improve cash flow by automating the billing and collections process. With expert support and a suite of powerful tools, CareCloud Concierge is the perfect solution for busy healthcare providers looking to maximize profitability and reduce administrative burdens.



About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

