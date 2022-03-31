CareCloud Releases New Digital Health Solution to Help Skilled Homecare Practices Achieve Greater Workflow Efficiency

CareCloud, Inc

SOMERSET, N.J., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has released CareCloud Remote, a new digital health solution for home healthcare practice groups that streamlines referral management, improves staff assignment for home case management, and gives administrators and clinicians visibility and control over operational metrics.



Large home healthcare practices typically manage huge referral volumes that are not always electronic. This often causes lengthy delays in referral management, indexing patient records, verifying patient eligibility, and scheduling the right staff member based on clinician location and workload. CareCloud Remote is a solution that can be leveraged in the clinic and beyond, to help practices manage operations, streamline patient scheduling, and get ahead on referrals.

“CareCloud Remote is a proven solution already helping hundreds of large medical group clinicians achieve operational excellence,” said CareCloud CEO and President Hadi Chaudhry. “Successful rehabbing at home requires effective scheduling of remote appointments, the ability to quickly and efficiently manage referrals and communicate with patients, as well as data transparency at each step. Since CareCloud Remote has the capability to integrate with industry-leading therapy EHR solutions, practices have the option of continuing with their clinical system of choice."

CareCloud Remote drives efficiencies in the following areas:

Revenue Cycle Management

A consultative approach to meet RCM needs head-on. Professional claims processing, denial management, accounts receivable management, and administrative support.

Referral management and credentialing

Dashboards for referral management, case management, intake calls, and ancillary services show which clinicians are following standard operating procedures, the average time for credentialing, and much more.

Patient communications

Dedicated support team welcomes patients, assigns them to the appropriate clinician, and performs post-services calls.

Tracking and scheduling

Propriety algorithm matches clinicians to patients based on patient proximity, getting clinicians to patients faster. A robust notification center allows providers to easily communicate and manage daily tasks and PTO requests.

Patient feedback routing

Patient feedback is appropriately routed to the enterprise’s internal marketing and client success teams.



To learn more about how this one-of-a-kind solution is helping skilled home healthcare enterprises achieve greater workflow efficiency, visit www.carecloud.com/remote/.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

