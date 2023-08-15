CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 13% this week, taking three-year losses to 73%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) share price has gained 20% in the last three months. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 73% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

After losing 13% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because CareDx made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, CareDx saw its revenue grow by 22% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 20% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in CareDx had a tough year, with a total loss of 62%, against a market gain of about 4.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CareDx (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

