CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 16% this week, taking three-year losses to 89%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 71% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 89%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Since CareDx has shed US$95m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that CareDx didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, CareDx grew revenue at 16% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it seems unlikely the 24% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. It could be that the losses were much larger than expected. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in CareDx had a tough year, with a total loss of 39%, against a market gain of about 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CareDx .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

