CareDx Partners with the European Society for Organ Transplantation to Provide Clinical Evidence Supporting the Use of AlloSeq cfDNA with European Transplant Healthcare Professionals

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it is partnering with the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) to provide education for its membership on the clinical evidence supporting the use of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) to monitor transplanted organ health.

“CareDx’s partnership with the European Society for Organ Transplantation represents a key step forward in educating the European transplant community about the clinical utility of AlloSeq cfDNA, our kit version to allow donor-derived cell-free DNA assessment,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “AlloSeq provides clinical information about allograft injury and the risk of rejection. We look forward to working with ESOT in expanding access to this leading technology, and over time making it the standard of care for organ transplant patients globally.”

“We are excited to partner with CareDx, to disseminate the knowledge about non-invasive technologies for the surveillance of graft health and rejection. CareDx has made great inroads in the adoption of their products in the leading transplant centers in the United States,” said Devi Mey, CEO of the European Society for Organ Transplantation. “We look forward to contributing by improving the access to non-invasive technologies such as donor-derived cell-free DNA for the benefit of European organ transplant recipients.”

ESOT was founded nearly 40 years ago with the aim of improving the outcomes of transplant patients by fostering excellence in organ transplantation. With a community of over 8,000 members from around the world, it facilitates a wealth of international clinical trials and research collaborations and hosts a biennial congress that brings together approximately 3,500 experts committed to advancing the science of transplantation. ESOT attracts many of the top experts in global transplantation to work in its committees and sections; the organization has an impressive track record in advancing research, education, and policy.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s partnership with ESOT to provide education for its membership on the benefits of using dd-cfDNA to monitor transplanted organ health (the “Partnership”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the Partnership; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
646-924-1769
investor@caredx.com


