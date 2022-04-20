U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

CareDx Showcases Leadership with Over 25 Oral Presentations and Posters at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Meeting

CareDx, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • CDNA
  • PTEBX
CareDx, Inc.
CareDx, Inc.

Data Highlights Clinical Utility of CareDx Solutions, Including Findings from Surveillance HeartCare Outcomes Registry (SHORE) Demonstrating Power of Multimodality Assessment for More Precise Interventions

CareDx Symposia Feature Latest Advancements Including XenoSure and XenoMap

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced a leading presence at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, with over 25 oral presentations and posters covering the latest innovations in heart and lung transplant surveillance and two symposia. ISHLT 2022 takes place on April 27-30 in Boston, Massachusetts.

CareDx showcases its leadership in heart and lung transplant patient care with a significant body of evidence highlighting the value of its diagnostic tools for heart and lung transplant recipients. Notably, oral presentations covering interim findings from the SHORE (Surveillance HeartCare Outcomes Registry) observational study will be presented, highlighting the value of multimodality assessment of heart transplant health for assessing the risk of rejection and de novo donor-specific antibodies (dnDSA). Additionally, CareDx symposia will spotlight leaders in the field delivering cutting-edge content using multimodality solutions, HeartCare, AlloMap® gene-expression profiling, and AlloSure® donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA).

“CareDx is proud of its history of innovation in cardiothoracic transplantation, with many firsts, from multimodality molecular assessment of allograft health, to donor-derived cell-free DNA for lung transplantation, to recently introducing, XenoSure™ and XenoMap™, for investigational use in xenotransplantation research,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “It’s extremely rewarding to have another remarkable presence at this year’s ISHLT meeting with extensive data elucidating the clinical value of integrating CareDx solutions and multimodality assessments into clinical practice.”

“The initial findings from the SHORE study build upon a growing literature that supports non-invasive surveillance of heart transplant patients with AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA and AlloMap gene-expression profiling. These studies provide a more comprehensive assessment of the health of the transplanted heart, which will hopefully lead to better outcomes for our patients through more tailored management strategies and earlier detection of graft injury,” said Dr. Jeffrey Teuteberg, MD, Cardiologist, and Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford Health Care. “Multimodality surveillance using both dd-cfDNA and gene-expression profiling may prove to be a better marker of immune quiescence or activation than endomyocardial biopsy (EMB) and questioning the place of the EMB as the gold standard for cardiac allograft monitoring.”

CareDx Lunch Symposia:

  • Changing the Paradigm of Heart Transplant Surveillance with HeartCare, Wednesday, April 27, 12–1 PM EDT

  • Advancing Care in Lung Transplantation: The Past, the Present and the Future, Thursday, April 28, 12:15–1:15 PM EDT

For more detailed agendas for the lunch symposia, please follow this link.

The following heart and lung transplant data will be presented:

Title

Author/Presenter

Type

Heart Transplant

Beyond the Surface: Non-Invasive Diagnostics for Rejection Surveillance

Dr. Shelley Hall

Symposium

Putting It All Together: Integrating Approaches for Rejection Assessment

Dr. Eugene DePasquale

Symposium

Low AlloSure® In HeartCare® Associated With Low Risk of Significant Allograft Rejection: An Analysis Of SHORE

Dr. Ju Kim

Oral Presentation

Should We Be Comforted By A “Negative” Endomyocardial Biopsy? Risk Of Future Events With Donor-Derived Cell Free DNA In The Setting Of Histologic Quiescence

Dr. Jeffrey Teuteberg

Oral Presentation

Prognostic Implications And Characteristics Of Low dd-cfDNA Results In Heart Transplant Patients With Biopsy Proven Rejection

Dr. Roopa Rao

Oral Presentation

Impact on Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) of Procurement Using Paragonix Sherpapak™ (SP) Cardiac Transport System vs. Ice Transportation

Dr. Johanna van Zyl

Oral Presentation

Relationship of Non-Invasive Detection of Allograft Rejection and Injury (Donor-Derived Cell Free DNA and Gene Expression Profiling) and Tissue-Based Molecular Microscopic Diagnosis After Heart Transplantation

Dr. Dae Hyun Lee

Oral Presentation

The Gut Microbiome as a Marker of Early Cardiac Allograft Injury

Dr. Mark Dela Cruz

Oral Presentation

Hepatitis C Donors Are Not Associated With Higher Rates Of Rejection After Cardiac Transplantation

Dr. Assi Milwidsky

Oral Presentation

Effect Of CMV Viremia On HeartCare

Dr. Nir Uriel

Oral Presentation

Using Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA for Assessment of Myocardial Injury in Heart Transplant Recipients After SARS-CoV2 Infection

Dr. Megan Kamath

Oral Presentation

Effect Of COVID-19 Infection On HeartCare, Data From The SHORE Multicenter Registry

Dr. Megan Kamath

Mini-Oral Presentation

Artificial Intelligence 12 Lead ECG Based Heart Age Estimation and 1-year Outcomes After Heart Transplantation

Dr. Jose Ruiz Morales

Poster

Variability in Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Levels Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Transplant Recipients

Dr. Megan Kamath

Poster

Impact Of Donor Characteristics On AlloSure Scores

Dr. Amit Alam

Poster

Use of Donor Derived Cell Free DNA for Long Term Rejection Surveillance in OHT Recipients

Dr. Swethika Sundaravel

Poster

Early Use of Donor Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in Heart Transplantation

Dr. Daniel Miklin

Poster

Prevalence of Clinical Events Following High Donor Derived Cell Free DNA in the Absence of Rejection in Heart Transplant Recipients

Dr. Andrew Kao

Poster

Is Absolute Change In AlloMap More Informative Than Absolute Value?

Dr. Sean Pinney

Poster

Donor Specific Allo-Antibody is Significantly Associated With Variability in Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Scores in Adult Heart Transplant Recipients

Dr. Michelle Hickey

Poster

Don’t Take Another Piece of My Heart: Substantial Reduction in Biopsies with Initiation of Non-Invasive Rejection Surveillance at One Month Post-Transplant

Dr. Erik Henricksen

Poster

Utility of AlloMap® Scores in Younger Pediatric Heart Transplant Recipients

Dr. Laura D’Addese

Poster

Lung Transplant

Performance of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) for Discriminating Acute Lung Allograft Injury in a Multicenter Cohort

Dr. Jamie Todd

Oral Presentation

Higher Levels of Donor Derived Cell Free DNA are Associated with Acute Cellular Rejection but Not with Severe PGD after Lung Transplantation

Dr. Kentaro Noda

Oral Presentation

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Plus Tissue Gene Expression Profiling of Lung Allograft Injury

Dr. Mena Botros

Oral Presentation

Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid (BALF) as a Compartment for Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) Assessment in Lung Recipients

Dr. Jamie Todd

Mini-Oral Presentation

dd-cfDNA levels are independent of Allograft Longevity inStable lung Recipients

Dr. Anil Trindade

Mini-Oral presentation

Longitudinal Monitoring of Donor Derived Cell Free DNA in Lung Transplant Recipients

Dr. Alice L. Gray

Poster

About CareDx – The Transplant Company
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s leading presence at the ISHLT Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, including oral presentations covering interim findings from the SHORE observational study and the CareDx symposia (the “CareDx ISHLT Leadership”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of the CareDx ISHLT Leadership; risks that the findings of SHORE study may not be accurate; risks that ISHLT 2022 and the agendas of CareDx symposia fail to take place as planned; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Ian Cooney
(415) 722-4563
investor@CareDx.com


