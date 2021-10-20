U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.33
    +14.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,585.67
    +128.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,139.41
    +10.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.27
    +13.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    +0.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    +13.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2150
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,602.83
    +4,043.73 (+6.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,543.47
    +62.67 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.73
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Career Awareness Initiatives Proven to Expand Youth Choice

Skills/Compétences Canada
·4 min read

Let’s Talk Careers Competitions bring relevance to students, identify pathways to post-secondary learning and increase potential career choices

Check out this video on the Let’s Talk Careers Competition!

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s Talk Science and Skills/Compétences Canada, in partnership with Chatterhigh, are pleased to once again present the Let’s Talk Careers: Canada’s Most Informed School and Students competition to engage students in career discovery through a fun and interactive competition. Students learn about career and post-secondary options by researching and answering questions about careers, post-secondary pathways, and the labour market to earn points. Last year the competition engaged over 14,000 students at 505 schools across the country. Career profiles were explored over 1,600,000 times in the course of the school year, many of which were science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and skilled trade related.

Many studies show that regardless of the impacts of disruptive technology and the rapid change of the global economy, little has changed in the public perception of skilled trade and STEM professions. Many students are unaware or uninterested in pursuing these career paths because they do not know very much about them or think that they do not fit into the idea of what a “scientist is”. A report published by Let’s Talk Science, “Impact of Youth Career Awareness Programming”, summarizes the outcomes of various career awareness initiatives on youth outlook and preparedness for future careers.

Using data collected from participants in previous Let’s Talk Careers competitions it was determined that while answering the daily quizzes students only indicated prior awareness of the programs/careers presented to them about half the time:

  • The highest awareness levels were about careers/programs in Education (59% aware) and Visual and Performing Arts, and Communications Technologies (59% aware).

  • The lowest awareness was about careers in the Humanities (46% aware) and Agriculture, Natural Resources and Conservation (48% aware).

  • Awareness about programs/careers related to STEM and Non-STEM was similar with 54% and 55% awareness respectively.

  • Within the sciences specifically, students were most aware of programs/careers in the Biological Sciences and least aware of programs/careers in Engineering Technology.

The results indicate that better awareness of diverse career options in STEM and skilled trades, exposure to role models in these fields, and greater understanding of the value of interdisciplinary skills in post-secondary pathways increases youths' desire to take optional STEM courses in high school.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de424ebc-deb9-4327-85e7-c7374876d42b

The Let’s Talk Careers Competition is a great way to get students in Canada exploring existing and emergent careers in skilled trades, technologies and STEM. Learn more about the competition taking place this fall from October 25 to December 3, it’s free and easy for all Canadian schools to get involved. https://resources.chatterhigh.com/lets-talk-careers

About Skills/Compétences Canada
Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills. For more information, visit www.skillscanada.com.

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Let’s Talk Science | Parlons sciences
Let’s Talk Science is a national charitable organization committed to inspiring and empowering Canadian youth to develop the skills they need to participate and thrive in an ever-changing world. To accomplish this, Let’s Talk Science offers a comprehensive suite of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based programs to support youth, educators and volunteers across Canada. Let’s Talk Science’s national office is located in London, Ontario with regional offices in St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador and Calgary, Alberta. For more information about Let's Talk Science, visit www.letstalkscience.ca. Follow Let’s Talk Science on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Youtube.

About ChatterHigh
ChatterHigh is a gamified online platform helping students to prepare for life after highschool. Students explore post-secondary and career options through a daily 10 question quiz or complete modules geared to help them develop necessary life skills such as financial literacy, mental health awareness and more. Points earned through answering questions on the platform can be used to compete in competitions, donated to charity and entered to win prize draws. The platform exposes learners to hundreds of career and education options, tracks their interests and helps them plan to achieve their careers goals in a fun and interactive way. For more information about ChatterHigh, visit www.chatterhigh.com. Follow ChatterHigh on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Skills/Compétences Canada
Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, T. 343-883-7545 ext. 509

Let’s Talk Science | Parlons sciences
Kate Soper, ksoper@letstalkscience.ca, T. 709-689-4303


Recommended Stories

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Try these ways to feel younger and find meaning in retirement

    If you become insignificant in retirement, you lose identity, purpose, and a part of yourself. Here are some ways to avoid that.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • 529 Savings Plan vs. Roth IRA for College

    529 plans are for education and Roth IRAs are for retirement. But you can use either—or both—of these tax-advantaged plans to boost college savings.

  • Why fewer students are enrolling in college

    Aarthi Swaminathan&nbsp;joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the dwindling numbers of students enrolling in college and the factors contributing to this low enrollment level.

  • Labor market mayhem 'is a great reset for every business,' Infosys president says

    Employers are struggling to hire with some news outlets dubbing 2021 being the year of the "Great Resignation." But there's a silver lining to this pain, one company head says.

  • An Ohio Pension Manager Risks Running Out of Retirement Money. His Answer: Take More Risks.

    Pension managers, facing shortfalls, are turning to risky bets on private equity, private loans and real estate to plug gaps in their “leaking bucket.”

  • Rockwell to launch 50% in-office work requirement when pandemic subsides

    While many employers are reopening offices with hybrid in-person-and-remote arrangements requiring three days weekly in the workplace — or 60% of the time — Rockwell Automation is launching its requirement at 50% of the work week.

  • Schools say children playing Squid Game on playgrounds, hitting and kicking each other

    Schools around the world are warning that children are playing the games depicted in Netflix's gruesome hit show Squid Game.

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Florida's Nuttiest School Coronavirus Vaccine Policy

    The Miami school has it all backward, the "Late Show" host said.

  • Amazon needs 6,500 more people for seasonal work in DFW amid labor shortages

    Amazon is on the hunt for thousands more people in North Texas to help with seasonal demands. The Seattle e-commerce giant is looking for more than 6,500 people this year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a spokesperson for the company. The needs are large even for a metro like North Texas with millions of people.

  • College enrollment fell to lowest level since 2007 amid pandemic

    The coronavirus pandemic has hit the education sector exceptionally hard, as college enrollments plunge to new lows.

  • Fed's Barkin says U.S. labor supply problems may outlast pandemic

    U.S. labor shortages may outlast the coronavirus pandemic and limit overall economic growth unless the country comes up with better education, health and childcare policies to boost the number of people willing and able to work, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday. "As our workforce ages and birthrates decline, we could find workforce availability limiting our economic growth," Barkin said in prepared remarks for delivery to a South Carolina Chamber of Commerce event, noting that while labor shortages have appeared acute during the pandemic reopening, they represent a longer-term challenge to the country.

  • Don’t Follow This Outdated Retirement Advice

    Someone who is reaching retirement age today but who didn't start saving until the age of 40 is probably following advice from the mid-1990s -- around the time that floppy disks were being phased out....

  • James and Kathryn Murdoch prepare to partner with AP to report on climate change

    James and Kathryn Murdoch are nearing a deal to make a multi-million dollar investment to support the formation of a new climate reporting hub at the Associated Press, two sources familiar with the deal tell Axios. Why it matters: The duo has increased their investments in media projects in the past few years via their non-profit organization called Quadrivium Foundation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The foundation was launched in 2014 to fund groups

  • Best Small Cities for Retirement – 2021 Study

    Nearly 400,000 people moved for retirement in 2020, a study conducted by HigherAHelper found. While the study’s data showed that retirees are twice as likely to move to a new state than all other movers, more than a quarter of … Continue reading → The post Best Small Cities for Retirement – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UNC students ‘aren’t alone’ in pandemic-related mental health crisis, expert explains

    Recent events at the University of North Carolina have prompted concerns about the lingering effects of a year of remote learning on students' mental health.

  • ESG in Your 401(K): Is Mixing Your Beliefs With Your Investments a Bad Idea?

    The Department of Labor wants to take a closer look at environmental, social and governance (or ESG) investing and you might, too, but it takes some work to find synergy between your investments and your conscience. Retirement Tip of the Week: Although aligning investment goals with personal beliefs can feel rewarding, it takes time and serious attention to detail. If you want to incorporate ESG into your retirement plans, do your due diligence.