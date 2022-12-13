Career Certified Acquires A.D. Banker, the Industry Leader in Pre-Licensing and Continuing Education for Insurance and Securities Professionals

Making further headway as the leader in multi-vertical career education, Career Certified expands its EdTech footprint

Career Certified Acquires A.D. Banker

Career Certified Acquires A.D. Banker

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Career Certified acquired A.D. Banker, a 43-year veteran provider of online education for Insurance (Pre-Licensing and Continuing Education) and Securities (Pre-Licensing). A.D. Banker provides a comprehensive offering for Life & Health, Property and Casualty, Adjuster and Limited Lines, as well as SIE, Series 6, Series 63, Series 65, Series 66 and Series 7 for Securities. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, A.D. Banker delivers services in 51 jurisdictions. A.D. Banker cuts through the high degree of courseware complexity and fragmented industry product offerings to provide a one-stop shop of focused education to both pass and stay licensed in Insurance and Securities professions.

While serving as a leader in the B2C space, A.D. Banker is a prominent player in the B2B arena with long-tenured relationships with financial and insurance companies of all sizes across the nation.

A.D. Banker for Business, a B2B-specific service and portal, helps organizations more efficiently manage their licensure programs by allowing them to auto-enroll, train, and certify hundreds of their employees from a centralized place, which has extensive impact on efficiency, compliance, and regulatory teams.

This acquisition retains the talent and culture that made A.D. Banker a trusted name in the industry for the last 4+ decades, while offering A.D. Banker an opportunity to expand its impact through the Career Certified innovation engine. Owned by the Anderson family, and led by Debbie Anderson McCoy, a prominent voice in the industry, A.D. Banker's healthy growth, superior customer service and account management practices, thoughtful go-to-market plans in both B2B and B2C, and deep understanding of the industries made them an ideal fit for the Career Certified family of brands.

Story continues

"I was immediately impressed by the team behind A.D. Banker," said Gary Weiss, CEO of Career Certified. "Their passion to do the right thing for their customers and stay ahead of this highly regulated industry, all while retaining a talented and dedicated staff, is a testament to the strength of their foundational roots. They bring us so many opportunities to hold true to our pledge to our enrollees to deliver the most innovative, outcome-based, and superior education and, ultimately, career freedom."

"After deep analysis and understanding all opportunities and risks, Career Certified was the best home for continuity and care for our customers and employees because the leadership team felt like an extension of our family. We're all very excited to collaborate and continue to serve these industries best," said Debbie McCoy, President of A.D. Banker.

Career Certified pairs advanced, easy-to-use platforms with a deep understanding of students' needs, conducive to guiding them as they enter new careers. Students are provided with the education and ongoing professional development to excel. The education is customized to each profession served, providing every student with a strong foundation for success. Career Certified is tailored to career professionals, built by career professionals.

About A.D. Banker

For more than 40 years, Insurance and Securities Pre-Licensing candidates have trusted A.D. Banker to provide them with the information needed to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams. Courses are cross-referenced with the exam content outline to assure candidates receive what they need to know to produce outstanding results for Life & Health, Property & Casualty, and Securities exams. Content is presented through multiple, specialized modes of learning, including both in-classroom and online delivery, webinars, and on-demand video lectures. As students progress through the material, the customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the road to licensing easier. Once licensed, producers can meet their Continuing Education requirements while satisfying state specific requirements via classes, webinars, or online. Learn more at adbanker.com.

About Career Certified

Career Certified elevates modern education while accelerating success for students in licensed professions. From Pre-Licensing, Licensing, and Continuing Education coursework to tools for the entire lifecycle of a professional's career, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a deep understanding of students' needs conducive to guiding them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more. Career Certified is backed by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.6 billion. For more information, visit waudcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Career Certified Press

press@careercertified.com

720.822.5314

Contact Information:

Liz Meitus

VP of Communications and Brand

liz.meitus@careercertified.com

720-822-5314



Related Images













Image 1: Career Certified Acquires A.D. Banker









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



