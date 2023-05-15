Career Experts: College Grads Should Use These 6 Strategies To Land a Good-Paying Job

pixelfit / Getty Images

Graduating from college is an exciting and stressful time. For many, it may be the first time that there is no real plan in place. While you may have known for months before you received your high school diploma where you would be attending college, the same may not be true for your post-college future.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

See: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

If you are one of the graduating class of 2023 with no idea where you are headed, this may help you narrow your focus and start moving toward a fruitful career. We asked career experts from across the country to weigh in on what college grads should be doing to land a good-paying job. Here are the strategies they suggest.

Nail the Interview

College graduates should focus on their interviewing skills, said Jennifer Landis-Santos MA, PCC, CCC, NBHWC and partner/career counselor and wellness coach with Career Wellness, LLC. “Interview responses should be concise, ideally 90 seconds but up to 2 minutes (time yourself and have others listen to you).”

She added, “The responses should also incorporate three important elements:

1. Tell an illustrative super short story: People will remember you better and likely find you interesting if you can master the art of storytelling. Give brief specific details to make the story vivid and personalized.

2. Learning: When you’re talking about challenges or successes you’ve had, share what you learned. This shows your ability to reflect and be self-aware; important emotional intelligence elements.

3. Adjectives: Have three adjectives you hope they will use to describe you after meeting you. If appropriate, use them in your stories and responses or at a minimum, select examples that highlight those qualities.”

Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Do the Job First

Grads should “[d]o the job before the interview,” said Chas Cooper, CEO of Luminos and publisher of the career development website Acendance. “Then show up to the interview with actual work results to show the interviewer. For example, if you’re interviewing for a marketing job, show up to the interview with an analysis of the company’s marketing efforts, including opportunities for improving their marketing, and specific suggestions for how to make those improvements.”

Story continues

There’s a lot you can do depending on what role you’re interviewing for. “If you’re interviewing for a job in the Finance department, show up to the interview with an analysis of the company’s public financials, or the financials of the company’s competitors, and highlight improvements that could be made,” he said.

Network, Network, Network

We all know networking is important — and when you’re a new graduate, it’s definitely something you need to be doing.

“Networking is crucial in today’s job market. Make use of your college’s career center, alumni network, and industry events to connect with professionals in your field. Additionally, a well-crafted LinkedIn profile can serve as a valuable tool for networking and job hunting. Don’t shy away from reaching out to professionals to learn about job opportunities or gain insights into your chosen field,” said Chuky Ofoegbu, founder of Sojourning Scholar.

Get Relevant Experience

Ofoegbu also believes that college graduates should focus on building their skills after graduation. “Gaining relevant experience is key to landing a good job post-graduation. Internships can provide you with the practical skills that employers value,” he said

“If applicable, a portfolio showcasing your skills and accomplishments can also be a powerful tool. It’s also beneficial to keep learning and adapting to industry trends, showing potential employers your commitment to personal growth and development,” he said.

Whether you complete and internship or do some freelancer in your field, there are a number of ways to gain more experience to impress potential employers.

Perfect Your Resume

“Your resume and cover letter are often the first impressions you make on a potential employer,” Ofoegbu said. This is why you need to make sure to make it count.

“Tailor these documents for each job application, highlighting your relevant skills and experiences. Use action words and try to quantify your achievements whenever possible. For example, rather than saying ‘Worked on a team project,’ you could say, ‘Collaborated with a team of 5 to increase project efficiency by 20%,'” he said.

Dig Deep To Persevere

“Job hunting can be a challenging process, and it’s important to stay positive and resilient. Keep refining your application materials and interview skills, and don’t get disheartened by rejections. Each application and interview is a learning experience that brings you one step closer to landing the job you want,” Ofoegbu said.

It may seem daunting, but sticking to it will pay off.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Career Experts: College Grads Should Use These 6 Strategies To Land a Good-Paying Job