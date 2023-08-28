Career Experts: Is the ‘September Surge’ the Best Time To Find a High-Paying Job?

FluxFactory / Getty Images

Social media is buzzing with talk of a “September Surge,” with some job experts claiming that early fall will see a spike in job postings and hiring practices. In an uncertain economy that has repeatedly sounded alarm bells warning of a looming recession, job seekers are hoping this prediction is correct.

But what causes this September surge in labor activity, and is it really going to happen? What can job seekers do to take advantage of any new hiring momentum? Let’s find out what career experts think.

‘September Surge’ Origins

Chatter around the “September Surge” started where so many catchy phrases and buzzwords now take off — on TikTok.

“Last September a TikTok creator posted that September is the best time to find jobs because of a so-called ‘September Surge,'” said Marc Cenedella, career expert and founder of Ladders. “This year, even more creators are jumping on board. Posts related to ‘September Surge 2023’ have more than 25 million views.”

Businesses Get Moving After Summer

For many businesses, summer is a slower time of year, which means that there could be a surge in openings in September, once summer is officially over.

“Hiring managers and recruiting staff are back in office and schedules are easier to coordinate for interviewing,” said Ayanna E. Jackson, career and leadership coach at AEJ Consulting LLC. “It’s real in the sense that open requisitions get picked back up and more action gets taken on roles.”

Surge May Happen in Some Industries but Not Others

A September surge is difficult to predict, but it’s likely that if we do see one, it won’t be across all job sectors.

“I haven’t looked at official numbers but in my recruitment experience, the increase in hiring happens in some industries, and not in others,” said Margaret Buj, principal recruiter at Mixmax. “However, hiring does slow down in December, so if you do want to find a new job this year, September and October are your key months.”

The tech sector is particularly tough to predict.

“With all the layoffs that have happened in the tech sector in particular, I really have no idea what September this year would look like,” Buj said. “A lot of companies are still very cautious with hiring, so personally while I am hoping for an increase in open positions, I’d not expect a huge surge as such.”

Surge May Not Happen at All

There’s also reason to believe that the social media phenomenon around the “September Surge” is no more than noise.

“Research shows more than 20% of posts on TikTok contain misinformation,” said Cenedella. “Since much of Gen Z uses TikTok as ‘the new Google’ this is problematic, as an echo chamber of misinformation amplifies itself.”

According to Cenedella, companies traditionally hire most in January and February. “That’s when businesses have budget available and are building teams to execute projects for a new year,” he said. “They are also catching up from holiday season hiring slowdowns.”

Part of the danger of placing too much faith in a “September Surge” is that you may think that’s the best time to be on the hunt. However, bear in mind that the best time to apply for a new job is when you need one.

“Some TikTok followers are saying they will hold off on their job search so that they’re applying during ‘The Surge,'” Cenedella said. “Job seekers should not wait for months with catchy names to apply for work. If you need work now, apply now.”

How To Improve Your Odds of Getting a Job Now

Whether there is a hiring surge in September or not, it’s crucial to keep your resume and cover letter(s) up to date. You should also do the following.

Use Simple Formatting

“In recent years, resume formatting has become an art,” said Jauné Little, a director of recruiting services with Insperity. “The resumes are aesthetically pleasing, but when these resumes go through an applicant tracking system, they are not always read properly. A simple resume using characters that are on a keyboard, which even means replacing bullets with hyphens, increases a candidate’s chances.”

Update LinkedIn

It’s just as important to have your LinkedIn up to date as it is your resume.

“Recruiters often start looking for job candidates through LinkedIn or they check applicants’ LinkedIn profiles as part of the hiring process,” said Little. “Ensuring LinkedIn is up to date, professional and reflects the same or similar content as the resume is important.”

Don’t Apply to Every Job

Though it can be hard to resist, applying to every single job out there — even those that make the process super easy — may be a waste of time.

“It can be tempting to just submit as many ‘easy apply’ applications as you can, but you’re much more likely to be invited to interviews if you focus on sending out tailored applications to the jobs you’re really interested in,” said Buj.

Boost Your Efforts in September and October

Surge or not, Buj adds that job seekers should double down on their job search and networking in September and October if they want a job ahead of 2024.

Be Ready for the Recruiter/Hiring Manager To Call

Even if the September surge doesn’t happen, you should be up to date on your skills and accomplishments and share them on your resume, cover letter and LinkedIn profile.

“Think of it this way: if a recruiter calls you today with your ideal career opportunity, do you want to scramble to type up all you’ve achieved over the last 2-5 years?” Jackson said. “Or do you want to take a look at your resume at least once a quarter and make some updates to keep it fresh and engaging? Stay ready!”

Beware of Scammers

Job seekers should stay vigilant and beware of scammers masquerading as recruiters.

“Vet carefully and question everything,” said Mark Anthony Dyson, founder of The Voice of Job Seekers. “Check the company’s website — some give you details of what to expect from their hiring process. In many instances, apply through the company website and not on the popular job sites. Double [check] it is an authentic company site before applying.”

