U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,072.43
    +48.82 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,529.63
    +332.04 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,162.59
    +130.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.03
    +24.69 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.30
    +0.88 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.00
    +35.50 (+2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    +1.39 (+7.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3070
    -2.2550 (-1.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,894.42
    +1,191.66 (+5.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.48
    +21.72 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Career Karma conducts layoffs as tech jobs face a massive stress test

Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Learning navigation platform Career Karma has laid off 60 people across its United States and global teams, CEO and co-founder Ruben Harris confirmed to TechCrunch. While he did not share the percentage total of those impacted, estimates via LinkedIn show that nearly a quarter of total staff was impacted.

C-suite was not impacted by the workforce reduction, Harris said. The startup, founded in 2018 by Harris, Artur Meyster and Timur Meyster, links students to learning bootcamps and educational programs that fit their career and up-skilling goals. The end goal of the startup is to onramp more folks into tech jobs, a world that we all know is under significant duress right now.

According to sources, the layoff happened earlier this week and heavily impacted folks on the marketing and recruitment team. Harris confirmed that Career Karma now has over 3 years of runway to keep operating, without needing a funding round, following the layoff.

“What is different about this recovery is that it will be longer,” Harris and his co-founders wrote to the board in an e-mail sent to the company and its investors. “While the timing of our Series B fundraising has prepared us for this moment, we have to assume that this recovery will take 3-4 years and stretch that cash for as long as possible.”

Earlier this year, Career Karma raised a $40 million Series B, led by Top Tier Capital, at an undisclosed valuation. The startup has been operating since 2018 and has received checks from Y Combinator, Kapor Capital, Backstage, Emerson Collective, SoftBank and GV, formerly known as Google Ventures.

Career Karma’s latest check came as the platform sought to evolve from a navigation tool for those interested in joining a bootcamp, to an employer benefit that helps workers and contractors find job training programs that fit their needs. The transition from targeting consumers to employers meant that Career Karma was serving a stickier end-customer, one that would sign up large swaths of employees versus single customers, one by one.

While it makes sense from a business model and impact sense, startups are also facing dwindling budgets and need to extend runway. It means that learning and development tools may be cut from the employee benefit suite, thus impacting Career Karma’s ability to land new customers.

“We are narrowing our focus to profitability of the marketplace and our enterprise expansion,” Harris wrote in an e-mail to TechCrunch. The company considered three factors when choosing who to cut: their financial impact to the company, how critical they are to the operational infrastructure, and if skills aligned with the company’s strategy.

Harris added that employees impacted would have cash severance, three months of funded health, dental and vision care, as well as career navigation services.

When do layoffs matter? Trick question — always

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Heavily Search Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Adobe (ADBE) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple sales are still 'all about the iPhone': Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Apple's growth in electronic sales following its third-quarter earnings beat, trends in tech earnings, and Apple's advertising and streaming opportunities.

  • Illumina Interns Tell All: “You Will Learn Hard and Work Hard”

    On National Intern Day, Illumina’s interns share their advice and experiences

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on P

  • New York Attorney General Sues CVS Health for Violating Antitrust Laws

    New York Attorney General on Thursday said she sued CVS Health for violating antitrust laws and hurting New York safety-net hospitals and clinics. The pharmacy chain required safety-net hospitals and clinics, which provide care for underserved communities across the state, to exclusively use a CVS-owned company, Wellpartner, to process and obtain federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at its pharmacies, Ms. James said, forcing them to incur millions in additional costs.

  • Permit filing discusses concept, construction of pedestrian bridge linking Germantown, Oracle campus

    The bridge would span the Cumberland River, linking Germantown with Oracle's 65-acre campus and neighboring mixed-use development.

  • Are retirees worrying about the wrong things?

    In retirement, you’re going to face many risks, such as outliving your money, investment losses, unexpected health expenses, unforeseen needs of family members, and maybe even retirement benefit cuts. How important are those risks and do retirees properly perceive these risks when making their spending and investment decisions? In his research, Hou quantified the magnitude of the objective risks that retirees face as well as retirees’ subjective perceptions of the risks, and then compared the two.

  • U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts to meet sales goals, feds say

    For more than a decade, U.S. Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

  • Ford, Rivian plan for job cuts amid economic uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Ford and Rivian announcing job cuts amid economic uncertainty.&nbsp;

  • Ford Has ‘Too Many People in Certain Places.’ An EV Reckoning for Auto Jobs.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "We have skills that don't work anymore...we have jobs that need to change." Layoffs may be coming in the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Walbridge says Ford's Blue Oval City could see 10,000-plus workers on-site during construction

    “One of the things that we're working on is to recommend these employees to Ford so as this evolves from a construction site to a manufacturing site, these employees can transition into work at Ford based on a recommendation from us."

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss

    Amazon is putting the brakes on its global recruitment spree after reporting its second loss in a row.

  • Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group: WSJ

    China's billionaire tech boss Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse closely affiliated with Alibaba, the e-commerce giant he founded, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If realized, the move will mark another important turn in Ant's restructuring and power shuffling since China called off its $35 billion initial public offering nearly two years ago. Ant Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • Intel slashes annual forecasts on PC demand slump, shares drop 10%

    The company also forecast current-quarter results well below expectations, blaming the "sudden and rapid decline" in economic activity and execution issues. Global shipments of PCs are expected to drop 9.5% this year, according to IT research firm Gartner. "The economic shift was harsher and drove not only consumption changes in the marketplace, but also dramatic moves in the inventory position of key customers," said Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told Reuters.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND RECORD FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • Federal regulators fine U.S.Bank $37.5 million for 'fictitious accounts'

    U.S. Bancorp was hit with a $37.5 million fine by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which claimed the Minneapolis-based bank opened phony accounts for customers to meet sales goals. The allegations are similar to those leveled against Wells Fargo in 2016.

  • Taiwan's China Airlines eyes A330 replacement, future freighter options

    Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd is "actively" looking at options to replace its ageing fleet of 22 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and is also starting to examine next-generation freighter planes, the company's president told Reuters. The carrier, which has been profitable during much of the pandemic because of a shift to cargo services, is now starting to gear up for a rebound in passenger travel when Taiwan lifts quarantine rules for arrivals. China Airlines is looking to phase out its A330s, a mainstay on regional routes, as it modernises its fleet to reduce emissions and cut its fuel bill, President Kao Shing-Hwang said in a written interview.