U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,647.29
    -29.74 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,972.01
    -259.65 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,814.62
    -121.28 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,160.23
    -19.58 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.99
    -0.91 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2120
    -0.3380 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,337.93
    -1,227.55 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.15
    -75.08 (-7.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Career Karma lands $40M to evolve into an edtech employee benefit

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Career Karma raised its first millions off of a pitch that resonates with anyone who has ever googled coding bootcamps: a navigation tool for aspiring students and working professionals. Instead of creating its own curriculum, Career Karma helps students find the best programs for their price point and career goals.

The startup, founded in 2018 by Ruben Harris, Artur Meyster and Timur Meyster, is now growing its ambition to serve more than the bogged-down bootcamp student: over the past few months, Career Karma has seeded partnerships with employers, making it the latest consumer-focused edtech startup to go the employer benefit route as it scales. Now, Harris describes, his vision is that Career Karma will match employees and contractors to job training programs in the marketplace it has built over the past few years.

Employers are consumer edtech’s next beta test

To execute on this stage of the business, Career Karma announced today that it has raised a $40 million Series B at an undisclosed valuation. The round was led by Top Tier Capital Partners, alongside GV (Google Ventures), Bronze Venture Fund, Stardust, Trousdale Ventures and Alumni Ventures Group. Existing investors also participated in the round, including SoftBank, Emerson Collective, Kapor Capital, Backstage, 4S Bay Partners and Y Combinator.

“Stage one was become the number one career advice service for the internet, stage two was become the world’s largest community of career transitioners and now phase three is to become the world’s largest staffing firm,” said Harris in an interview with TechCrunch.

Similar to Handshake and Guild Education, both valued as multibillion-dollar businesses, Career Karma is playing the middleman. As an employee benefit, Career Karma will be able to get students employer-paid tuition, and then re-skill and up-skill them into ideally more advanced job skills.

Employers will serve as a zero-cost acquisition channel that helps Career Karma work with lots of employees at scale -- a business its been in since launch.

“On the user side, we're able to identify the job training programs that they're interested in, the current skills that they have and the job that they want,” Harris said. “Eventually we’re going to have a really powerful database internally.”

Career Karma’s strategy shift means its business model will need a refresh as well. Previously, Career Karma charged a fee to bootcamps when it successfully placed a student in one of their programs. The fee was usually 10% of a placed-student’s tuition, which could range from $10,000 to $50,000, Harris says. While this strategy could appear to align incentives -- Career Karma only makes money when it successfully places a student inside a boot camp -- it could also pressure the platform to focus more on pace of placement than personalization of placement. The enterprise business won't necessarily bring the same sorts of pressures, since it will be built to serve career services, not just program matching.

Now, with an enterprise side, Harris said the company is hiring folks to help figure out the best new pricing strategy. Beyond the aforementioned companies, there’s precedent in this sort of pivot: last year, Codecademy raised the same sum in a Series D round to sell its services to the enterprise. A few weeks ago, the same company sold to Skillsoft in a $525 million deal.

Recommended Stories

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Moderna CEO talks Omicron booster shots, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecasts, global vaccination

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of an Omicron-specific booster shot, global vaccination efforts, data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and raised forecasts for vaccine sales and production in 2022.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • The states that won't tax military retirement in 2022

    Find out whether your state will tax you a little, a lot or nothing at all.

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Revenue and Gold Equivalent Ounces Sold in 2021

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that the Company sold approximately 67,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $114.8 million for the full 2021 year, both representing a record for the Company. During the year, Sandstorm realized preliminary total sales, royalties, and income from other interests1 of $120.7 million.

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Is Target a Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022?

    Target (NYSE: TGT) has an impressive history of dividend payments. Sales and profits have surged as Target was deemed an essential retailer and allowed to stay open while non-essential businesses were forced to close. What follows is a closer look at Target's business prospects and its ability to sustain the excellent streak of dividend growth.

  • Bank of America's Covid surge branch strategy: temporary closures, child care stipends

    The bank has had to be more creative with how it staffs its branches during the current increase in Covid-19 infections, including temporarily closing some locations and rotating staff.

  • Take-Two stock heads for worst drop since 2009 amid plans to acquire Zynga in $12.7 billion deal

    Take-Two Interactive Inc. plans to acquire Zynga Inc. in a $12.7 billion deal that will give the videogame publisher greater exposure to the mobile-gaming business.

  • Workers Sick With Omicron Add to Manufacturing Woes. ‘The Hope Was That 2022 Would Get Better.’

    Coronavirus surge hits factory workforces just as they struggle with supply-chain issues and rising costs. ‘You have to be pretty creative in these times.’

  • France Plans $1.1 Billion to Safeguard Metals for EV Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- France is aiming to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to help secure enough supply of metals for industries like battery manufacturing as prices of raw materials skyrocket.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronStocks Come Off Session Lows; Yields Near 1.8%: Markets WrapGoldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees F

  • Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

    Europe's Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil. But unlike any other time in their history, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor and Italy's Eni are focusing on returning as much cash as possible to shareholders to keep them sweet as they begin a risky shift towards low-carbon and renewable energy. "All of the large oil companies are managing decline to a degree," by shifting to fields that provide larger investment returns for shareholders and leaving more mature assets behind, said Ben Cook, portfolio manager with BP Capital Fund Advisors.

  • Strong demand revs Rolls-Royce car sales to a record high in 2021

    LONDON (Reuters) -Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, a unit of Germany's BMW, said on Monday its sales soared 49% to a record high in 2021 despite the global coronavirus pandemic, as demand worldwide for luxury vehicles surged. In an online presentation, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said the carmaker sold 5,586 vehicles to customers in more than 50 countries, the largest number in its 117-year history despite all the volatility wrought by the pandemic. "In the luxury sector as a whole, the struggle was not so much focused on attempting to find customers, but rather producing enough product to satisfy huge customer demand," Müller-Ötvös said.

  • FedEx says Omicron spread, inclement weather could lead to potential shipping delays

    Thanks to the rapidly spreading variant of COVID-19, the company’s FedEx Express segment is short on workers. And this, combined with last week’s inclement weather, has led to potential shipping delays.