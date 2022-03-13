U.S. markets closed

Career Pages of Gates Hospitality, TIME Hotels, Bin Ham Group, City Seasons Hotels, Jannah Hotels, Central Hotels and many more are now powered by Hozpitality.com

·5 min read

Hozpitality.com offers an easy to use white label solution to companies to create Branded Pages for Careers, Course Listings, Product Marketplace, News, Articles & Promotions for their own websites.

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group had launched a "Business Solutions" section on www.hozpitality.com. A number of Small and Medium hospitality Companies, Institutes and Suppliers are now using the solution to create their branded pages for Career, Products, Courses, News and Promotions.

Live examples of some Career Pages, provided and powered by Hozpitality.com can be seen at the links below: -

Gates Hospitality: - https://gateshospitality.com/careers/
TIME Hotels: - https://www.timehotels.com/careers
Central Hotels: - https://www.central-hotels.com/careers/
Jannah Hotels: - https://www.jannah-hotels.com/careers/
Bin Ham Group: - https://binhamgroup.com/en/careers/

Excited about this new feature, Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group said, "The companies do not need any coding knowledge, they can just copy the code provided by us and paste into the html of their website page". They do not have to manage each section separately, they can simply manage all sections on Hozpitality.com and all data appears on their own website instantly under their own branding, Vandana added.

"Our in-house team has created a functionality that provides a White Label Solution to companies to create an in-built Career Section", said Vandana. The hassle-free solution is available to you free of cost, which gives you an edge. The best part is it can automatically be translated into your country's language if you want to interact in your language. Hozpitality.com can be translated into Arabic, French, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, and German at the moment, and more languages will be added soon, Vandana added.

"The clients have to just Login to their account and choose which solution would you like to show on their website, generate the code and just paste in the HTML of their own website" said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Hozpitality Group. They do not need any Hosting or Maintenance for these on their website, there is no downtime, as soon as changes are made on Hozpitality, their data shows on their own website immediately under their own branding, Raj added. All details regarding the Business Solutions including a video on how this solution works can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/business-solutions

Raj said, "This feature is going to be a very useful feature for small and medium businesses". As long as they have data on Hozpitality.com they would be able to show their own branded data on their own website". Small businesses can have their own website without doing anything and no cost, he added.

About Hozpitality Group: -
The platform on www.hozpitality.com now offers a community network of Hospitality Companies, Professionals, Institutes, Students and Suppliers around the world. We are a multilingual platform and are available in 6 languages including Arabic, Chinese, Russian, German, Spanish and more languages are being added soon. The website is also available on all Mobile Apps.

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:
www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-
Raj Bhatt
Founder & CEO
HOZPITALITY GROUP
A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP
P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE
Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78
Email:- email@hozpitality.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/career-pages-of-gates-hospitality-time-hotels-bin-ham-group-city-seasons-hotels-jannah-hotels-central-hotels-and-many-more-are-now-powered-by-hozpitalitycom-301501457.html

SOURCE Hozpitality Group

