The career rise of Susan Wojcicki, who rented her garage to Google's founders in 1998 and is now stepping down as the CEO of YouTube

Susan Wojcicki went from renting her garage to Google's cofounders to becoming the CEO of YouTube. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Susan Wojcicki provided the garage space where Google was founded in 1998 and later became one of its first employees.

She rose up the company's ranks, becoming YouTube's CEO in 2014. On Thursday, she announced she's stepping down.

Here's a glimpse at the life of 54-year-old Susan Wojcicki, who has an estimated net worth of $765 million.

Most landlords only hope their renters pay on time, keep a tidy space, and don't disturb the neighbors.

But Susan Wojcicki's renters — Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin — ended up offering up a bit more: the chance to become employee No. 16 in 1998 at a young search engine startup called Google.

Of course, it's taken more than this incredible circumstance for Wojcicki to rise in the ranks at Google. From expanding the company's ad business to persuading its founders to purchase an up-and-coming video-sharing service called YouTube, Wojcicki has played a vital role in Google's becoming one of the world's most valuable companies.

She went on to serve as CEO of YouTube for nearly a decade before announcing Thursday that she's stepping down.

As Wojcicki vacates the role, here's a glimpse at her life and rise at Google from employee No. 16 to YouTube's chief:

Susan Wojcicki (pronounced whoa-jit-ski), 54, is a Silicon Valley native.

Wojcicki grew up on the Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, California, where her father, Stanley Wojcicki, was chair of the physics department.

Wojcicki's mother, Esther Wojcicki, has taught journalism for more than two decades at Palo Alto High School, where she has mentored notable students like Steve Jobs' daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, and the actor James Franco.

Wojcicki is the oldest of three sisters. Her youngest sister, Anne Wojcicki, is the cofounder and CEO of the genetics company, 23andMe. Anne Wojcicki would go on to marry — and later divorce — Google cofounder Sergey Brin.

From left: Anne, Janet, and Susan Wojcicki Getty

Susan Wojcicki attended Harvard University, where she studied history and literature. Years later, she said that an introductory computer science course she took her senior year "changed how I think about everything."

Harvard University. Getty

Wojcicki went on to receive a master's degree in economics in 1993 from the University of California at Santa Cruz — where she met her soon-to-be-husband, Dennis Troper — and an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Upon completing her MBA in 1998, Wojcicki returned to the Bay Area. She got married in August to Troper, and the couple settled down in Menlo Park. Wojcicki took up a job in marketing at computer chip maker Intel.

Dennis Troper and Susan Wojcicki. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Besides Intel, she also had management consultant jobs at Bain & Company and R.B. Webber & Company before joining Google.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wojcicki and Troper paid $600,000 to buy a four-bedroom, 2,000-square foot house, at 232 Santa Margarita Ave. To help pay the mortgage, Wojcicki rented the garage to two Stanford doctoral students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who were working on their new search engine company, called Google.

The house Wojcicki bought. Getty

Wojcicki charged the two $1,700 a month to rent her garage space. In a 2013 commencement speech, Wojcicki recalled "late nights together in the garage eating pizza and M&Ms, where [Brin and Page] talked to me about how their technology could change the world."

Larry Page, left, and Sergey Brin. Getty

One day while working at Intel, Wojcicki was halted in her work because Google was down, and she wasn't able to locate an important piece of information. That's when she realized how dependent she had become on "the site developed by those two dudes in my garage." She decided she wanted to be a part of it.

REUTERS/Mike Blake

In 1999, Wojcicki joined the Google team as its 16th employee. She was named the company's first marketing manager, and was given a "shoestring" budget for heading up Google's marketing efforts.

Google

Wojcicki was four months pregnant when she joined Google and became the company's first employee to go on maternity leave. Joining a 15-person startup while pregnant "was a bit of a leap," she told Glamour in a 2014 interview. "But sometimes you have to do the right thing for you right now."

Scott Olson/Getty Images

One of Wojcicki's earliest projects was to liven up the Google logo for holidays and special events. Her first Doodle was an alien landing on Google. Now Google Doodle drawings appear daily on the homepage.

Business Insider

In 2003, Wojcicki came up with an idea that drastically increased Google's advertising potential: She suggested that Google's ad offerings be available not only within search, but also on websites and blogs across the internet. The product became known as AdSense, and allowed Google to bring in over $100 billion in ad revenue in 2018.

New Google AdSense ads

Wojcicki took charge of Google's free video-sharing platform, called Google Videos, when it launched in 2005. The first video she uploaded was "a purple Muppet singing a nonsense song," and her kids' strong reaction to the video helped her to realize the power of user-generated content and its ability to attract visitors.

Stephen Lam/Reuters

Around that time, another free video-sharing website called YouTube was generating buzz and beating out Google's product by making user-uploaded content immediately available to watch. Wojcicki credits a video on YouTube, showing two boys in China lip-synching to the Backstreet Boys, with convincing her Google should buy the platform.

The video that Susan Wojcicki says helped her realize Google should purchase YouTube. nitroxunit/YouTube

In 2006, Wojcicki "worked up some spreadsheets" to justify the purchase of YouTube to Google's cofounders, and Google bought YouTube that year for $1.65 billion.

Reuters

In October 2010, Wojcicki was promoted from vice president to senior vice president overseeing ad products. At the time, there were only eight SVPs at Google.

Susan Wojcicki

By February 2014, Wojcicki replaced Google's ninth employee, Salar Kamangar, as the CEO of YouTube.

Getty

In her first year as YouTube's CEO, Wojcicki went on maternity leave for the birth of her fifth child. The chief exec wrote an op-ed article in The Wall Street Journal, arguing that the US should become a leader in maternity leave benefits. "Support for motherhood shouldn't be a matter of luck; it should be a matter of course," she wrote.

Getty

Wojcicki revealed in 2016 that she and her husband maintain strict rules for separating work and personal life. She unplugs for a few hours at night and won't check her email in order to increase her productivity. "If you are working 24/7, you're not going to have any interesting ideas," Wojcicki told The Wall Street Journal.

Mateusz Wlodarczyk / Getty

Wojcicki has enforced screen time limits for her five children to help them focus on the "present." She'd even take away their phones, especially on vacation, and restrict how much they used YouTube.

Susan Wojcicki is CEO of YouTube. Stephen Lam/Reuters

Over the years, Wojcicki has been an outspoken proponent of closing the gender gap in the tech industry. "Tech is an incredible force that will change our world in ways we can't anticipate," Wojcicki told Forbes in a 2018 interview. "If that force is only 20% to 30% women, that is a problem."

Getty

Wojcicki oversaw the release of major products at YouTube, including YouTube Gaming, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. Under Wojcicki's leadership, YouTube has grown to more than 2 billion users.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. Getty

As one of few females CEOs of a major company, Wojcicki is considered one of the world's most influential women. In 2022, Forbes listed Wojcicki at number 23 on its list of the world's 100 most powerful women. Forbes estimated her net worth that year to be $765 million.

Getty

In February 2023, Wojcicki announced she's stepping down from her role as YouTube's CEO to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." She'll continue to advise the company and will be succeeded by chief product officer Neal Mohan.

Getty

