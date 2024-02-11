Career Tech Month declared in Lawrence County

Feb. 11—At their meeting on Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commissioners proclaimed February as Career Tech Month in Lawrence County.

"It is exciting to be able to make proclamations like this," said Commissioner Deanna Holliday, before reading the proclamation to the audience with included people from the Collins Career Technical Center, which offers classes to both adults and high school students.

The center "offers to gain academic, technical and employability skills necessary for career readiness," she read.

The school offers courses in a number of fields from manufacturing to medicine.

President Colton Copley said that they are continually trying to grow business in Lawrence County and having the center as a recruitment tool for industries and their school's ability to modify courses to be job specific for companies the county is trying to recruit "is truly an asset to our economic development in Lawrence County. We want to thank you guys."

Carrie Hess, CCTC's director of Secondary Education, thanked the commissioners for the proclamation and said they "were very glad to partner with the commissioners as well as others in the county to grow the community and create a solid workforce."

The commissioners noted there will be two breakfast events today.

The Ironton Rotary Club will have its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. — noon, at the Knights of Columbus hall, 2101 S. Third St. Cost is $7 and VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville will have its monthly breakfast from 8 — 10 a.m. Adult cost is $7 and children 10 and under are $4.

Commissioner Mike Finley reminded people that March 9 will be the second annual Special Needs Youth Sportsmen Gun Bash at the Knights of Columbus in Ironton for special needs youth. It opens at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 and there will be gun drawings throughout the evening.

Finely added that this is a fundraiser for the group.

"Everybody should come, it is for a great cause," he said. "It is a good time."

In items on the agenda, the commissioners took the following actions:

—Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District:

— Chad Renfroe-Stream maintenance project, located at 4008 County Road 16

Renewal:

— Eddie R. Gentry Jr.-Filling and grading and private use dirt bike track projects located at 65 Private Drive 398.

— Tim Jett and Karen Bruce-Filling and grading and Stream maintenance projects located at 5875 State Route 775.

— Eric Justice-Filling and grading project located on Private Drive 1831

— Mark A. Wilson-Filling and grading and Stream maintenance projects located across from 14552 State Route 775.

—Approved the appropriations and transfers dated Feb 6, 2024, under $50,000, submitted by Dylan Bentley, acting administrator.

Approved and signed the CAO Environmental Review Activity Agreement and Programmatic Agreement for the period of Jan. 1, 2023 — Dec. 1, 2023, which was approved by the Lawrence County Prosecutor's office.

Approved and signed the first and final Construction Change Order for DOZ01 Lawrence County Resurfacing 2022 with a decrease of $63, 190.57, submitted by the Lawrence County Engineer's office.

Approved and signed the first and final change order for DOAA01 Lawrence County/Township Resurfacing 2023, with an increase of $38,303.05, submitted by the Lawrence County Engineer's Office.

Met in executive session with Dylan Bentley, Katrina Keith, and Corey Watson regarding legal contracts.