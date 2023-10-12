Careers Made in Marion Expo to highlight local job opportunities to graduating seniors

Twenty-nine companies, public agencies, educators and nonprofits will be featured at the Careers Made in Marion Expo from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

High school seniors from Buckeye Community School, Elgin, Harding, Pleasant, Ridgedale, River Valley and Tri-Rivers will be able to see the wealth of Careers Made in Marion opportunities after graduation in the area. They include a dozen manufacturers as well as representatives of the banking industry, business, health care, higher education, law enforcement and the military.

“It can be intimidating to figure out a plan after high school,” said Tami Galloway, project manager for America’s Workforce Development Capital. “We want to show them a variety of options to take to chart their course. There are so many opportunities for Careers Made in Marion right here.”

Whirlpool representatives explain job opportunities to local students during a past Made in Marion! Expo.

Marion Technical College, The Ohio State University at Marion and Tri-Rivers Career Center adult education will be on hand to offer information on training and education.

“Now is a great time to see what careers are in-demand that suit your skills and interests and what it takes to land a job in one of those fields,” said Mike Augenstein, director of Workforce Solutions at Marion Technical College.

A collaboration of community partners

This event is a collaboration of many community partners, including Marion CAN DO!, Marion County Job and Family Services, local educators and business leaders. The Marion County commissioners also passed a resolution declaring Oct. 17 Careers Made in Marion Day.

“This is another example of the way this vibrant community works together,” Galloway said. “Without buy-in from high schools who are bussing in seniors, and businesses who are taking the day to come up with hands-on projects to engage students and share what their fields are like, this would not be happening. This is one more example of the extensive community collaboration that makes Marion America’s Workforce Development Capital.”

Tami Galloway, project manager for America’s Workforce Development Capital

Participating companies, nonprofits and public agencies

Attendees had to apply to participate. They include: ArcelorMittal, First Citizens National Bank, Graphic Packaging International, H&R Block, International Paper, Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio, Legacy Marion, Marion City Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion Logistics Services, Marion Technical College, MEP at Columbus State, Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative, Inc., Nucor Steel Marion, Inc., Ohio Health, Ohio State University at Marion, OhioMeansJobs-Marion County/Marion County Job & Family Services, Piston Automotive, POET Bioprocessing Marion, Sakamura USA, Inc., Sika Corporation, Silver Line Windows & Doors, the Marion Fire Department, The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tri-Rivers Career Center Adult Education, United Federal Credit Union, US Army and Army Reserve Recruiting, Whirlpool Corporation and Wilson Bohannan Lock Company.

This is the fifth year of the Made in Marion Expo. America’s Workforce Development Capital also offers events including Teachers’ Manufacturing Boot Camps in which local educators tour local industry and Marion Technical College labs to learn about industry trends and how to help students find opportunities. For more information, go to MadeInMarion.org.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Careers Made in Marion Expo for HS seniors to explore career options