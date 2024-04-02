CareerWise Elkhart County honored with $200,000 grant

Apr. 1—GOSHEN — CareerWise Elkhart County was announced by Carnegie Corporation of New York as one of 10 winners of a new initiative to support outstanding local partnerships that educate youth, bolster the workforce, and demonstrate the power of working together.

The Profiles in Collective Leadership program provides $200,000 grants for nonpartisan collaborations that serve as education and economic bridges in a range of communities across the country. The initiative draws on the strengths of local government, education, nonprofit, business, and health care professionals to create career opportunities for young people and encourage civic participation.

CareerWise Elkhart County is an initiative of Horizon Education Alliance, offering a two- to three-year apprenticeship to high school students, designed by business leaders in partnership with area schools. CWEC is part of the CareerWise USA network, which is now in four states and the District of Columbia.

Winners of the Profiles in Collective Leadership program were selected by a panel of jurors comprised of a broad range of leaders in business, higher education, and philanthropy.

According to a press release from Horizon Education Alliance, of the 2,500 students who graduate from Elkhart County Schools each year, only about 45% enroll in postsecondary education the year after high school, and only 32% complete an associate or bachelor's degree within six years.

Since its launch in 2019, 81 high school students have participated in the apprenticeship program. Seventeen have completed the full DOL certification, and of those who have completed, 100% have secured employment related to their apprenticeship or enrolled in postsecondary education. Numbers are growing, and there are currently 40 apprentices in the program.

"Our schools and businesses have worked hard over the past five years to launch this initiative, and it's a great example of what can be accomplished when everyone in a community works together to help our youth succeed, " said Brian Wiebe, president/CEO of Horizon Education Alliance.

In addition to the $200,000, winners will receive opportunities to document and share their story nationally and participate in a community of practice committed to highlighting and replicating these approaches and solutions.