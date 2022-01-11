U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,639.13
    -31.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,776.57
    -292.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,871.45
    -71.38 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    +0.73 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0140 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5520
    +0.3440 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,587.68
    +652.30 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.18
    -10.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.75
    +24.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Caregility Secures $25 Million in Additional Funding

·5 min read

Star Mountain expands its investment in Caregility to fuel growth and development initiatives

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, a company dedicated to connecting care wherever patients are with its Caregility virtual care platform, announced that it has secured an additional $25 million in funding to help accelerate its market growth and innovation. Since receiving an initial investment from Star Mountain in 2019, Caregility has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years, capturing significant market share and industry recognition. In 2021, Caregility's virtual care platform was named Best in KLAS (non EMR), won an Inc. Best in Business award and was named one of the best places to work in New Jersey. The company has seen its customer base expand to more than 87 health systems with its solution used in over 1,300 hospitals. The Caregility platform, which supports their own purpose-built devices as well as standards-based devices, smart phones and tablets, now has over 25,000 endpoints connected to the service with millions of virtual sessions being hosted annually.

Caregility (www.caregility.com ) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility&#39;s core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility. (PRNewsfoto/Caregility)
Caregility (www.caregility.com ) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility. (PRNewsfoto/Caregility)

"We have accomplished so much with our initial investment," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "We felt it was time to add additional funds to help us expand our team to support the growing base of customers, accelerate sales to new customers and to allow us to drive innovation that lets us capture more market share within health systems."

"Star Mountain has supported Caregility from its inception and we are excited with the performance and growth to date," commented Bruce Eatroff, Managing Director at Star Mountain Capital. "With the rapid adoption of telehealth being seen in virtually every aspect of patient care, we wanted to make sure Caregility had the resources necessary to support its accelerated growth while maintaining its best in market customer satisfaction." Brett Hickey, Founder and CEO of Star Mountain Capital added, "In addition to helping high quality teams like Caregility create economic value for their employees and shareholders, Star Mountain is also passionate about helping make the world a better and safer place and we are excited to assist Caregility in its aligned mission."

The additional funding will be used to expand the Caregility team and allow it to continue to drive its growth initiatives across every aspect of virtual care. In addition, the company will further invest in development to accelerate numerous key initiatives that address additional virtual care workflows. This includes a new offering that will revolutionize the industry's approach to virtual care within the inpatient setting. The new service will enable health systems to quickly deploy a fleet of endpoints without the upfront capital typically associated with healthcare technology solutions. By making it affordable to deploy hybrid care in every room, Caregility will be giving health systems the flexibility to provide a consistent experience across all their virtual care programs without risking healthcare delivery on consumer-grade technology.

"The additional investment from Star Mountain gives Caregility the financial fuel we need to continue our aggressive growth. This investment will provide us flexibility to pursue and expand our strategic relationships as we grow the company and further develop our market leadership position," said Michael Brandofino, President and COO of Caregility.

To learn more about Caregility, visit caregility.com.

ABOUT CAREGILITY
Caregility (caregility.com) is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with the Caregility virtual care platform. Designated as the 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR), our core offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable and HIPAA compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Caregility supports over 1,300 hospitals across dozens of health systems with millions of virtual care sessions supported annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and in the home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN
With ~$2.5 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2021), Star Mountain takes a data-driven approach to investing into the North American lower middle-market through two complementary investment strategies: (i) direct debt and equity investing and (ii) secondaries (acquiring LP interests and direct assets). Star Mountain believes these complementary strategies provide scalable and diversified access for its institutional and high-net-worth investors to established small and medium-sized businesses that generally have at least $15 million in annual revenues. Star Mountain's 100% employee-owned team and Collaborative Ecosystem® provides distinctive value to lower middle-market businesses as a flexible capital solution partner.

Star Mountain believes its focus and dedication has been productive for job creation and economic development. Star Mountain is dedicated to this large market of underserved businesses purpose-built to address the challenges and opportunities of these companies. As part of its commitment, Star Mountain has trademarked Investing in the Growth Engine of America®.

As part of its ESG program (Environmental, Social and Governance), Star Mountain's Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain's portfolio.

Media Contact:
Kelly McDermott
SVP, Marketing
kmcdermott@caregility.com
703-505-3133

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caregility-secures-25-million-in-additional-funding-301458407.html

SOURCE Caregility

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • TransAlta Renewables Provides Update on Kent Hills Outage

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Roblox Stock Is Off 40% From Its Peak Price -- Here's Why

    Online game platform and game creation system Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has performed well since its direct listing last year -- its shares began trading at around $60 and subsequently more than doubled over the next few months to hit a high of $141.60. The surge in user base during the pandemic, as well as the ongoing optimism on the metaverse, drove the strong performance in stock price. Roblox has benefited tremendously during this period as users have had the time and desire to linger on its platform because temporary lockdowns gave them little else to do.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.