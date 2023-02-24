U.S. markets closed

Careington Announces New Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda

·4 min read

Former Chief Revenue Officer of Careington® is appointed new CEO.

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation today announced the company's Board of Directors has appointed Stewart Sweda as Chief Executive Officer of Careington and affiliate companies Careington Benefit Solutions, DialCare and Munroe Sutton. Sweda succeeds Barbara Fasola who has retired from the Careington companies after serving for more than 35 years, including more than 20 years as CEO.

Stewart Sweda, Chief Executive Officer of Careington International Corporation
Stewart Sweda, Chief Executive Officer of Careington International Corporation

Sweda is a highly respected leader with more than 30 years at the Careington companies, including more than two decades as a C-suite executive. In his former role as Chief Revenue Officer, he directly led and developed the high-performance sales and retention unit, marketing and corporate communications, global sales and business development, strategic markets and partnerships, dental network operations and in-house provider solutions. As an integral and influential leader across the Careington companies, Sweda was instrumental in growing Careington's coveted PPO and discount dental networks, and his leadership directly contributed to the exponential growth and development of all Careington companies and brands with a focus on helping to shape their niche space in today's evolving benefits market. Sweda's extensive experience and in-depth expertise in the health and wellness benefits space give him the product knowledge, market awareness and strategic, visionary leadership that contribute to Careington's ongoing growth and success.

"I am honored to lead the Careington family of companies as CEO," said Sweda. "I've worked with Barbara my entire career, during which time she has been a tremendous leader that has helped forge an amazing path for our companies and brands. Working closely together, our collaborative leadership and shared innovative vision have significantly contributed to helping Careington become a reputable leader in the health and wellness benefits space. I look forward to serving as CEO and working alongside our many talented teams to pave the way for continued growth and success for our many companies and brands, ensuring we continually support our valued clients, partners, providers and members with the same standard of service excellence Careington is known for."

With Fasola and Sweda serving together at the helm of the company in their respective C-suite positions, the Careington companies achieved many milestones, including contributing to the passage of groundbreaking legislation for the industry; propelling non-insured products to become some of the fastest growing health care benefits in the market today; and evolving the Careington company client base to include carriers, TPAs, employers of all sizes, associations, unions, school systems and more. They were also instrumental in expanding our industry-best product portfolio to include more than 150 high-value and in-demand products and services; establishing the Careington companies as a go-to niche, single-source product and service solution; and helping to launch a virtual healthcare affiliate company that continues to experience significant growth across the innovative virtual care solutions it offers.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Careington," said Fasola. "I am extremely proud of the achievements we have all made together. It has been an amazing journey to see Careington grow from our humble beginnings in 1979 to an organization of more than 500 employees, 30 million members, two corporate headquarter campuses, four affiliate companies and nearly a dozen brands. Stewart's more than three decades of service, demonstrated track record of driving results and commitment to fostering innovation have proven he is the perfect selection for CEO."

Sweda's transition to CEO is effective immediately, and in this new capacity, he will continue to lead the Careington companies to new heights and even greater successes in the future.

About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services, and has several affiliate companies, including Careington Benefit Solutions, DialCare and Munroe Sutton. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington.com.

Contact:                                                                                
Jamie Saunders
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Careington International Corporation
Email: jamies@careington.com
Phone: (800) 441-0380 ext. 2902

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/careington-announces-new-chief-executive-officer-stewart-sweda-301755899.html

SOURCE Careington International Corporation

