careMESH and Health Services for Children with Special Needs, Inc. partner to publish their first Fast Health Interoperability Resource Application Programming Interface (FHIR API) provider directory

Reston, VA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- careMESH, a healthcare communications platform that enables healthcare organizations to share patient data securely, announced the launch of their HL7® FHIR®-based Provider Directory with Health Services for Children with Special Needs, Inc. (HSCSN), the contracted health plan for the District of Columbia's Child and Adolescent Supplemental Security Income Program (CASSIP) for children and young adults.

The project meets the requirements of the Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule requiring CMS-regulated payers to make their provider directory publicly accessible or available on their website, through an API by July 1, 2021.

"APIs are valuable to support the development of applications that rely on current provider information to meet the needs of all of our beneficiaries," said David Bishop, IT Director at HSCSN. "The careMESH Provider Directory delivered an easy-to-use and simple architecture for us to publish a complete list of our providers in a FHIR API format, the newest technology in the market."

"We are glad to work with HSCSN on this program because it's exactly aligned with the vision for the careMESH National Provider Directory. It is built entirely to the FHIR standard so data can be easily integrated into most Electronic Health Records (EHR) or other third-party applications," added Gustavo Bonany, careMESH Chief Technology Officer. "We make it possible for healthcare organizations to rely on a single, continuously updated source for their directory needs."

To maintain a comprehensive database of over 5.2 million licensed practitioner and organizational listings, the careMESH National Provider Directory is continuously updated from official data sources including NPI, PECOS, hospitals, other state and federal databases, as well as from individual practitioners and organizations. Guided by the HL7 FHIR R4 standard, careMESH transforms data from these sources into records that cross-reference practitioners with their affiliated organizations so it can be leveraged by other FHIR-compliant applications.

About careMESH

careMESH brings together a national provider directory, secure communications, health information exchange, and transition of care workflows into a single service so that any provider can communicate and collaborate with any other, instantly. Our cloud-based services are designed to efficiently allow hospitals, ACO's, and other healthcare delivery organizations to communicate about patients, maintain complete control over when and where information is shared, and rapidly reduce reliance on outdated tools such as fax and phone calls. To learn more, visit www.caremesh.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Health Services for Children with Special Needs, Inc.

Health Services for Children with Special Needs, Inc. (HSCSN) is the contracted health care plan provider for the District of Columbia’s Child and Adolescent Supplemental Security Income Program (CASSIP) for children and young adults. The plan offers health care, long-term care, and referrals to social support services for eligible Medicaid enrollees, including individualized care coordination, behavioral health services, medically necessary home changes, and respite care. To learn more, visit https://hscsnhealthplan.org/ or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

