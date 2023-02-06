U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.37
    -16.11 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,864.81
    -61.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,950.41
    -56.55 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.39
    -22.15 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.92
    -0.47 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.10
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.0910 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7550
    +1.6050 (+1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,117.90
    +15.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.15
    +6.02 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,831.26
    -70.54 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

CarePatrol Awards Its Highest Honor to Franchisee at Annual Conference

·3 min read

Leading senior care solutions organization hosts annual conference to recognize franchisees for success in 2022 and share new initiatives to better serve clients

PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol, the nation's largest senior care solutions agency, awarded the 2022 Exemplar Award to Sandi Wake, CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Grand Rapids East. The 11th annual CarePatrol Franchise Conference took place Jan. 18-21 welcoming about 240 CarePatrol staff members and franchisees.

The Exemplar Award, previously titled Franchisee of the Year, is awarded to the CarePatrol franchisee who displays the highest level of excellence in leadership, performance and compliance within the CarePatrol franchise system throughout the year.

"Being the recipient of the 2022 Exemplar Award was such an honor for my team and me," said Wake. "When I looked back at the previous 30 years in my former positions, I had never made an impact like I have with my CarePatrol clients. It is very rewarding to be able to help seniors and their families find workable solutions during a very stressful time.The award is a tribute to the members of our team who work with our seniors and their families doing the right thing every day, building our reputation in the areas we serve. I was thrilled to be able to accept the award on behalf of our team."

In addition to announcing awards within the network, the conference was held to help energize the CarePatrol teams and provide new tools and insights on making the most significant impact possible for franchisees and the families that CarePatrol serves. The schedule was full of expert guest speakers, networking, fundraising and informative breakout sessions. The CarePatrol system raised over $15,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.

"All of CarePatrol is so proud to be able to recognize Sandi as the recipient of the 2022 Exemplar Award - our highest honor for franchisees. She is the definition of a leader and an example of what it means to be a successful business owner and meaningful member of the communities she serves," said Becky Bongiovanni, co-founder and president of CarePatrol.

"Hosting an annual event to recognize our CarePatrol family's dedication and share new information and initiatives is a rewarding experience for all. Thank you to our caring and courageous franchisees for making a difference and to our compassionate presenters."

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising.

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise. Through more than 170 offices in 35 states, local senior advisors provide a free service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 13 years in a row, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carepatrol-awards-its-highest-honor-to-franchisee-at-annual-conference-301738902.html

SOURCE CarePatrol

Recommended Stories

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

    Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • Tesla Stock Rallies 54% YTD, Top Analyst Says Don't Sell Yet

    Tesla has gained 86% since Jan. 6 bear-market lows, but this Tesla bull just hiked his stock price target.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • 2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The industrial sector is a good hunting ground for stocks that will benefit from rising inflation, specifically with railroads and defense contractors. Here is one railroad and one defense contractor with durable earnings streams to buy in February. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a mainstay of the defense industry for decades, becoming one of the largest customers for the U.S. government and its allies.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Benefit From Popular AI Like ChatGPT

    Today's video focuses on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and how they are prepping for the massive oncoming wave of AI technology.

  • Is Gilead Sciences a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) marched higher on Thursday, Feb. 2 in response to a fourth-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations. A day later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to dramatically increase the addressable patient population for an important cancer drug called Trodelvy. Gilead Sciences splashed out with a $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics in 2020 for access to Trodelvy.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group

    AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Dell to cut over 6,000 jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Dell will cut over 6,000 jobs amid the ongoing wave of layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Life Storage, Newmont, Danaher stocks move on reports of M&A activity

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Life Storage, Newmont, and Danaher stocks are moving following reports of M&A activity.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Meta Stock

    Amazon and Meta Platforms might be in different industries, but they are both interesting growth stocks to consider.

  • Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals - WSJ

    Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the company now has the capacity "to do more", in an interview with WSJ that was published on Monday. Abbvie is hoping to replace the loss of revenue from Humira through its newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoqn, and has forecast sales of over $21 billion from the two products in 2027.

  • West's new oil sanctions aim to tighten screws on Russia

    The West's latest wave of sanctions on Russian energy exports seeks to hit Moscow harder than its previous moves over the Ukraine war.Moscow will be forced to find new markets for its oil products to preserve revenues that help finance its ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • 2 Stocks Down 10% to 40% to Buy In 2023 and Hold for at Least Five Years

    From fears about an impending potential recession, to the rampant inflation affecting companies' profitability across a range of sectors, to larger macro trends, the stark fluctuations in investor sentiment have resulted in tremendous volatility for many investors. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is trading up by about 23% since the beginning of 2023, but is still trading down by 10% from one year ago.