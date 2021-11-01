U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

CareRx Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 8:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or "the Company") (TSX: CRRX) today announced that it will host a conference call, including a slide presentation, to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company expects to report its third quarter 2021 financial results via news release after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Those participating in the conference call by telephone can view the slide presentation by accessing the online webcast (see instructions below) and choosing the Non-Streaming Audio option.

Webcast Access Information

A live webcast of the conference call, including the slide presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's web site (https://carerx.ca/presentations/). Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. To view the webcast presentation with slides, please choose either the Real Streaming Audio or Windows Streaming Audio option.

The webcast with slide presentation will be archived for 90 days on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's web site (https://carerx.ca/presentations/).

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve over 92,000 residents in over 1,500 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

SOURCE CareRx Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c4074.html

