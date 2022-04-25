CareRx to Present at 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Monday, May 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, announced today that David Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place May 2 and 3, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building 255 Front Street West, Toronto. Mr. Murphy's presentation is scheduled for Monday, May 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investors" section of CareRx's website at www.carerx.ca on the "Events and Presentations" page. A replay of the presentation will be available on the same page of the website following the event.

CareRx management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in meeting with CareRx during the conference should contact Bloom Burton & Co.'s conference coordinator.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve over 96,000 residents in over 1,600 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

