CareSource Invests in Online Mental Health Community and App for High School Students

Investment will enable Positiv.ly to expand the app to more students.

Josh Boynton

Senior Vice President, Complex Health Policy, CareSource

Senior Vice President, Complex Health Policy, CareSource

Josh Gratsch

President & COO, Ascend Innovations

President & COO, Ascend Innovations

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced a sponsorship agreement with Positiv.ly, LLC to support the growth of an app aimed at improving the mental health of teens. The announcement was made by Joshua Boynton, Senior Vice-President, Complex Health Policy for CareSource.

“Student age children are dealing with more mental health challenges than ever before,” said Boynton. “The COVID pandemic has increased the stress, anxiety and depression of our families and youth. CareSource is committed to strengthening the resilience of our communities by ensuring that youth and educators have the tools to shape our schools into centers of positive mental health. We are excited to partner with Positiv.ly to support the positive relationships and form the communities that young people need to live happy and healthy lives.”

Positiv.ly was launched by parent company Ascend Innovations, a Dayton technology company focused on building data-driven products and solutions for community health organizations. Founded in 2015 by a progressive group of Dayton hospitals who believe in the impact of shared knowledge, Ascend provides socially impactful, data-driven products and services that help organizations solve complex community health problems.

“We are extremely excited about the strategic relationship we are forging with CareSource,” said Josh Gratsch, President & COO, Ascend Innovations. “Not only does this align with who Ascend is as a company from a mission and values standpoint, but also further supports our long-term vision of building and scaling technology in the community health space. We truly believe this collaboration will produce impactful results, and we are poised to scale Positiv.ly as the first of many collective efforts with the CareSource team.”

Story continues

Positiv.ly is an online community that fosters resilience by giving teens a safe space to share their mental health stories and access mental health resources. Launched in April 2021, Positiv.ly’s pilot reached 18,000 students across 30+ schools in Dayton, Ohio. This past fall, Positiv.ly partnered with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio to serve students across Franklin County.

“We are excited about giving our students access to a platform where they can share uplifting, honest and real stories that help to reduce stigmas around mental health topics that all high school students will experience in one way or another. We’re also pleased that they will have access to a resource guide where, if they feel comfortable doing so, they can find support when they need it most,” said Tyler Alexander, Principal at Kettering Fairmont High School, one of the pilot schools.

“As social workers and therapists, we strive to provide opportunities for growth and support for individuals in crisis,” said Dr. Jarhal Duncan, Executive Director, Positiv.ly. “We are excited for Positiv.ly to enable positive change across the communities CareSource serves.”

In addition to its financial investment, CareSource will serve as a strategic contributor to Positiv.ly as well. Boynton will serve as an advisor to Positiv.ly’s board of directors and Tia Marcel Moretti, AVP, Behavioral Health Integration at CareSource, will serve on Positiv.ly’s clinical advisory board.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves over 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource is also a partner in CareSource PASSE, which serves Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

About Postiv.ly

Positiv.ly is a Social Emotional Learning (SEL) program and digital community that helps teens reach their full potential by developing resilience and mental health coping strategies. Positiv.ly creates an environment for students to learn and grow by providing a safe space for teens to connect through shared experiences and stories. The program offers an encompassing suite of services for schools, including a detailed community resource directory, online community, and SEL programming. For more, visit https://positiv.ly

Attachments

CONTACT: Joseph Kelley CareSource 513-509-8466 joseph.kelley@caresource.com



