CARESPAN ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO STOCK OPTION GRANT AND COMPLETION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

·3 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), announces that, further to its news release dated October 11, 2022, the board of directors of the Company has approved an amendment to the terms of the previously announced stock option grant (the "Options", and each an "Option") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan").

Accordingly, the Company intends to issue 260,000 Options (i.e. 15,000 more Stock Options than previously announced) to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, under the Plan. Each Option grants the holder the right to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of $0.13 per Common Share for a period of 5 years from the date of issue.

The Options shall vest according the following vesting schedule: 25% shall vest immediately upon issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 6 months from the date of issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 12 months from the date of issue; and the remaining 25% shall vest upon the date that is 18 months from the date of issue.

The grant of the Options is subject to the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals.

Private Placement

Further to its news release dated September 14, 2022, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units") on September 14, 2022. Under the Private Placement, the Company sold 2,740,899 Units at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$685,224.75. For further details on the Private Placement and the Units, please refer to the news release of the Company dated September 14, 2022.

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Rembert de Villa"
Rembert de Villa
Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "subject to", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to: receiving regulatory approval with respect to the grant of the Options; and grant of the Options. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the TSXV. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, CareSpan undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX-V and its Regulation Services Provider have not approved the contents of, nor taken responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, this press release.   

www.carespanhealth.com

SOURCE CareSpan Health, Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c8286.html

