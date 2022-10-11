U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.92
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.59
    -2.54 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.20
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.47 (-2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0082 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8030
    +0.1120 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,018.66
    -213.37 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.98
    +0.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

CARESPAN ANNOUNCES SHARES FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT, SHARES FOR SERVICES AGREEMENT, AND STOCK OPTION GRANT

·4 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with ICME Healthcare GmbH (the "Creditor") to settle USD$36,500 (the "Debt Settlement") in debt in connection with a promissory note between the Creditor and the Company dated July 11, 2022.

In settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of USD$36,500, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor 190,311 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of CAD$0.25 per Common Share.

The Creditor is a "Non-Arm's Length Party" (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")) of the Company. The Creditor is a healthcare consulting organization based in Germany and which Holger Micheel-Sprenger (a director of the Company) is CEO and a shareholder.

The issuance of the Common Shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement is subject to approval from the TSXV.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the polices of the TSXV.

Shares for Services

The Company entered into an arm's length consulting agreement dated June 1, 2022 (the "Consulting Agreement"), pursuant to which a consultant shall provide certain work in the IT and operations area of the Company as directed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. As part of the consideration payable by the Company under the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue that number of Common Shares equal to USD$2,500 per month (the "Consulting Shares"), to be issued on a quarterly or semi-annual basis and pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. The Consulting Agreement is for a term of six months and shall automatically renew, unless terminated by either party providing 30 days' notice of such termination.

The deemed value of the Consulting Shares to be issued, and therefore the number of Shares to be issued, is to be determined after the date the services are provided, and must not be less, per Consulting Share, than the "Discounted Market Price" (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) of the Common Shares on the date of such determination.

For services rendered under the Consulting Agreement between the period of June 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, the Company intends to issue 91,464 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per Common Share, subject to the approval of the TSXV.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Consulting Agreement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the polices of the TSXV.

Stock Option Grant

The board of directors of the Company have approved the grant of an aggregate of 245,000 stock options of the Company (the "Options", and each an "Option") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

Each Option grants the holder the right to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of $0.1555 per Common Share for a period of 5 years from the date of issue. The Options shall vest according the following vesting schedule: 25% shall vest immediately upon issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 6 months from the date of issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 12 months from the date of issue; and the remaining 25% shall vest upon the date that is 18 months from the date of issue.

The grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About CareSpan Health 

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Rembert de Villa"
Rembert de Villa 
Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer 

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "subject to", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to: receiving approval of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the Debt Settlement, Shares for Service Agreement, and grant of the Options; the issuance of the Common Shares to the Creditor and pursuant to the Consulting Agreement; and grant of the Options. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including that CareSpan will receive approval from the TSXV with respect to the issuance of the Common Shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the TSXV. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, CareSpan undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX-V and its Regulation Services Provider have not approved the contents of, nor taken responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, this press release.   

SOURCE CareSpan Health, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c8776.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Annaly Capital Management, AGNC, and Orchid Island Capital Rose Today

    Shares of several mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) rose today after they provided preliminary results for the third quarter of the year. Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) rose 11.6%, while shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) rose nearly 10.9%, and shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) ended the day up nearly 13%. It also estimated that its tangible net book value per common share at the end of Q3 was roughly between $9.06 and $9.10 per share.

  • Why Boeing Stock Gained Altitude and then Faded Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares got a lift Tuesday after the company reported solid September and third-quarter delivery numbers, but that rally faded on new reports about the status of its 737 MAX certification. At their high, Boeing shares were up about 2.6%, providing a fresh reminder of how choppy this stock is right now. Boeing investors have endured a difficult few years, with the shares pressured first by issues that led to the 737 MAX being grounded for 18 months and then by the impact of the pandemic on airlines.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Why Netflix Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of streaming powerhouse Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) got pummeled in afternoon trading Tuesday, falling 5.3% on a one-two-three punch of bad news from Wall Street. In rapid succession, Netflix suffered a price target cut, a negative preview of its third-quarter earnings report, and a scathing criticism of the company's plan to add an ad-supported tier to its streaming service. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, it's nothing but bad news for Netflix today, beginning with StreetInsider reporting that Goldman Sachs has trimmed its price target on the streaming stock to $182 -- and maintains a sell rating on the shares.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Why Ford Stock Regained Momentum Today

    After plunging nearly 7% yesterday, Ford's (NYSE: F) stock rebounded slightly today. There wasn't any company-specific news that was causing Ford's shares to rise, but some investors may be viewing yesterday's sell-off as a potential buying opportunity. Just yesterday, Ford's stock fell hard after UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock to a sell rating, down from his previous neutral rating.

  • Is Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Worth US$6.7 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Does the October share price for Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Why Rivian's Stock Is Rising Today

    Heading for the exit ramp yesterday, investors eagerly clicked the sell button on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) after learning of the company's massive recall. Today, however, a contrarian opinion from Wall Street is motivating investors to park the electric vehicle stock in their portfolios. While many found news of Rivian's recall disconcerting, an analyst's commentary is encouraging investors to hitch a ride with the EV manufacturer.

  • Meta stock falls on Atlantic Equities downgrade

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains why Meta stock is pulling back on Tuesday.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • Why MongoDB, Fastly, and CrowdStrike Dropped Today

    As of 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of cloud computing companies MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are down 2.6% and 5.5%, respectively. Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is sinking as well -- down 4.9%. In comments on the U.S. economy yesterday, JPM CEO Jamie Dimon predicted that a recession could arrive within the next "six to nine months."

  • Is Upstart Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The fintech company has seen its share price fall significantly in 2022, but a lower price doesn't make Upstart stock a buy.

  • Jamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon says don’t be surprised if the S&P 500 loses another one-fifth of its value. While such a plunge would fray trader nerves and stress retirement accounts, history shows it wouldn’t require any major departures from past precedents to occur. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the biggest myths in investing — but here are 3 ways you can actually make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Again Today but Tried to Recover

    Nvidia fell with other semiconductor stocks as multiple headwinds conspire against the sector. But is this sector nearing a bottom?

  • Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...