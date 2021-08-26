CAREstream America Partners with Serres for Special US Distribution Agreement

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2021, CAREstream America, a premier product and services distributor for hospitals, surgery centers, pain management and aesthetic facilities, became an authorized US distributor for Serres®*, a progressive leader in manufacturing smart fluid management solutions that are utilized in over 60,000 surgeries per day around the world.

CAREstream America Chairman, Dr. Al Sperry, commented on the new partnership saying, "We are very pleased to announce a long-term agreement with Serres Fluid Management for the United States. Serres is a dominant European force, and we are proud and honored that they have chosen CAREstream America as their US Partner. We believe that the Serres Product line fits perfectly within the growing CAREstream America product portfolio. We are excited to build our partnership and look forward to many years of growth and success."

Known for high quality-products, the Serres Suction Bag System and Serres Nemo®* are cutting-edge answers for hygienic fluid waste collection and disposal. The Serres Suction Bag System is an essential component of any surgical procedure, making fluid collection reliable and convenient. Serres Nemo®, on the other hand, creates value from a cost-efficiency, work efficiency and occupational safety point of view, making fluid disposal safer, cleaner, and easier than ever before.

Nicke Svanvik, the CEO of Serres, noted that he is excited about partnering with CAREstream America, stating, "We have been searching for the right partner to really push through to the American market. Our products are

recognized for their reliability, quality, and ease-of-use globally. We strongly believe that US hospitals simply cannot do without our solutions, and we are confident that CAREstream is the ideal partner to take us forward."

For more details on the innovative developments from Serres, visit: https://www.carestreamamerica.com/serres-fluid-management-solutions/

About Serres US:

As a forward-thinking pioneer of fluid management solutions, Serres is constantly innovating to remain on the cutting-edge of the healthcare industry. Serres is a leading suction bag manufacturer globally. Our headquarters are in Finland, and we serve our customers in more than 50 countries through our worldwide, best-in-class distribution network. Our US operations are based in Springfield, Mass. To find out more about Serres, visit our website www.serres.us. *Serres and Serres Nemo are registered trademarks of Serres Oy.

About CAREstream America

The CAREstream group is dedicated to bettering the lives of its employees, patients and customers through premium services and products. CAREstream has been serving customer's respiratory and anesthesia needs for over 20 years. In 2013, CAREstream America was formed to expand its distribution of pain and aesthetic solutions including innovative water-jet technologies to help shape the body, an exclusive analgesia delivery system to relieve procedure anxiety and discomfort, and effective regenerative therapies for pain management. Both divisions also offer a variety of additional medical products to furnish quality care for facilities including aesthetics, orthopedics, labor and delivery, hospitals and more. Axiom Therapies, Christie Medical Holdings Inc. and MedPro Respiratory are also elements of the CAREstream Group.



www.carestreamamerica.com | www.axiomtherapies.com | www.medprorespiratory.com |http://www.christiemed.com

Press Contact: Rachel Howard, 855-892-3872, https://www.carestreamamerica.com

