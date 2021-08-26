U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.85
    +0.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0510
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,321.68
    -1,555.16 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

CAREstream America Partners with Serres for Special US Distribution Agreement

·3 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2021, CAREstream America, a premier product and services distributor for hospitals, surgery centers, pain management and aesthetic facilities, became an authorized US distributor for Serres®*, a progressive leader in manufacturing smart fluid management solutions that are utilized in over 60,000 surgeries per day around the world.

CAREstream America Chairman, Dr. Al Sperry, commented on the new partnership saying, "We are very pleased to announce a long-term agreement with Serres Fluid Management for the United States. Serres is a dominant European force, and we are proud and honored that they have chosen CAREstream America as their US Partner. We believe that the Serres Product line fits perfectly within the growing CAREstream America product portfolio. We are excited to build our partnership and look forward to many years of growth and success."

Known for high quality-products, the Serres Suction Bag System and Serres Nemo®* are cutting-edge answers for hygienic fluid waste collection and disposal. The Serres Suction Bag System is an essential component of any surgical procedure, making fluid collection reliable and convenient. Serres Nemo®, on the other hand, creates value from a cost-efficiency, work efficiency and occupational safety point of view, making fluid disposal safer, cleaner, and easier than ever before.

Nicke Svanvik, the CEO of Serres, noted that he is excited about partnering with CAREstream America, stating, "We have been searching for the right partner to really push through to the American market. Our products are
recognized for their reliability, quality, and ease-of-use globally. We strongly believe that US hospitals simply cannot do without our solutions, and we are confident that CAREstream is the ideal partner to take us forward."

For more details on the innovative developments from Serres, visit: https://www.carestreamamerica.com/serres-fluid-management-solutions/

About Serres US:

As a forward-thinking pioneer of fluid management solutions, Serres is constantly innovating to remain on the cutting-edge of the healthcare industry. Serres is a leading suction bag manufacturer globally. Our headquarters are in Finland, and we serve our customers in more than 50 countries through our worldwide, best-in-class distribution network. Our US operations are based in Springfield, Mass. To find out more about Serres, visit our website www.serres.us. *Serres and Serres Nemo are registered trademarks of Serres Oy.

About CAREstream America

The CAREstream group is dedicated to bettering the lives of its employees, patients and customers through premium services and products. CAREstream has been serving customer's respiratory and anesthesia needs for over 20 years. In 2013, CAREstream America was formed to expand its distribution of pain and aesthetic solutions including innovative water-jet technologies to help shape the body, an exclusive analgesia delivery system to relieve procedure anxiety and discomfort, and effective regenerative therapies for pain management. Both divisions also offer a variety of additional medical products to furnish quality care for facilities including aesthetics, orthopedics, labor and delivery, hospitals and more. Axiom Therapies, Christie Medical Holdings Inc. and MedPro Respiratory are also elements of the CAREstream Group.


www.carestreamamerica.com | www.axiomtherapies.com | www.medprorespiratory.com |http://www.christiemed.com

Press Contact: Rachel Howard, 855-892-3872, https://www.carestreamamerica.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carestream-america-partners-with-serres-for-special-us-distribution-agreement-301363977.html

SOURCE CAREstream America

Recommended Stories

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Ex-Fracker at Walmart Reveals One Risk to U.S. Oil Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than a year, Kristopher Guidry crisscrossed the Texas oil patch, fixing up electrical equipment on drilling rigs. Today, he's studying to become a home appraiser. Abhinav Mishra was an oil engineer in some of the same fields. In January, he started an internship in Silicon Valley. And Andrew Crum, who ran digital operations for fracking outfits, headed to Kansas City, Missouri, where he joined Walmart Inc.'s supply-chain management team.All three men say they’ve probably

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Gap Inc. Sees Big Q2 Gains; Ups Outlook

    The retailer delivered its highest second-quarter net sales in more than a decade.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Detroit highlights the tension over COVID vaccine mandates

    (Reuters) -Public support for stronger measures to require COVID vaccinations is strong, according to a new Reuters/IPSOS poll, but for Detroit automakers the debate over vaccination policy is far from over. General Motors Co said on Thursday it has required its U.S. salaried employees to report whether they have received COVID-19 shots, the first such action by one of Detroit's "Big Three" automakers. GM said the information will help "determine when GM should relax or strengthen certain COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by the CDC and OSHA, such as mask wearing, physical distancing and facility occupancy rates," referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Exclusive-Lawyers behind Ackman's retreat may target more SPACs

    (Reuters) -The lawyers whose action prompted billionaire investor William Ackman to make changes to his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) could target more such vehicles, according to three people familiar with the matter. The group, which includes former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Robert Jackson, filed lawsuits last week against three blank-check acquisition firms: GO Acquisition Corp, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp and Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. The lawsuits accuse the SPACs of operating illegally by not registering as investment companies.

  • The World Economy’s Supply Chain Problem Keeps Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy.Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Is Forming a Crypto Bureau

    The Crypto Asset Monitoring Bureau will officially launch in September and oversee licensing for exchanges and other operators.

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers weigh in

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.