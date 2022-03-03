U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.25
    -5.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,823.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.75
    -33.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.30
    -3.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.51
    +2.91 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.10
    +16.80 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1088
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    -2.56 (-7.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3366
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7490
    +0.2290 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,488.46
    -616.40 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.28
    -19.26 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.90
    -36.66 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

CareTrust REIT Grows in Illinois

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CTRE
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
CareTrust REIT, Inc.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it has acquired a skilled nursing campus in Decatur, Illinois. The Imboden Creek Living Center, Gardens, and Villas campus features 95 licensed skilled nursing beds, 46 assisted living units, and five independent living units. The acquisition was a “tack-on” to CareTrust’s existing eight-property master lease with Harrisburg, Illinois-based operator WLC Management Firm, LLC, which will replace the outgoing operator.

Noting that the acquisition took place on the 5th anniversary of CareTrust’s first transaction with WLC, Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust REIT’s CEO and President, remarked, “Scott Stout and the WLC team have consistently surpassed expectations and the relationship we have forged with them over the past 5 years continues to be one of our most meaningful and rewarding.” In elaborating on WLC’s success, Mr. Sedgwick stated that, “Scott’s focus on caring for his residents and employees is unmatched. He is a first-class operator and the reputation that he has built within the State of Illinois played an integral part in the seller choosing CareTrust and WLC to continue their legacy.”

“The Imboden Creek campus is a special place. It is rare to find a property that is small enough to feel like home with a staff that treats their residents like family, while still offering the full continuum of care,” commented Scott Stout, WLC’s owner and CEO. “When CareTrust approached us with the opportunity, we jumped at it. CareTrust’s effort and experience in successfully finding and pursuing properties around our portfolio’s footprint makes growth and the transactional process seamless. As a result, we are able to continue focusing on deploying our resources to our residents and staff,” Mr. Stout added.

CareTrust’s initial investment in the facility, inclusive of capex commitments and transaction costs, was approximately $13.1 million. With the addition of the Imboden Creek facility, annual cash rent under WLC’s master lease will increase by approximately $1.24 million with annual, CPI-based escalators. The acquisition was funded using CareTrust’s $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

About CareTrustTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

CONTACT:
CareTrust REIT, Inc., (949) 542-3130, ir@caretrustreit.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling After Its Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What the CEO Says.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/2: Snowflake, Ford, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says he's one of the few people who are positive about the stock markets right now. But if just a few things go well, stocks are ready to rally.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • These 2 Stocks Posted Surprising Gains Wednesday

    EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) were among the top movers on the day. Shares of EPAM Systems rose more than 16% on Wednesday. The move follows a huge drop of more than 45% on Monday, as the tech-consulting company, with roots in the eastern European nation of Belarus, has had to deal with direct impacts from the war in Ukraine.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Funds Sell ETSY, Palantir

    Much of Ark's trading in recent weeks has consisted of buying beaten-down tech stocks, but it's doing some selling too.

  • Italy's TIM sets out standalone benefits but shares plunge

    The new boss of Telecom Italia set out the virtues of his standalone plan as an alternative to a takeover approach from KKR but shares in the company plunged on Thursday after a record loss and a gloomy forecast for this year. TIM CEO Pietro Labriola said the 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) KKR approach was hedged with a whole series of uncertainties but appeared to be similar to his proposal to split Italy's leading telecoms company into separate network and service businesses. Financial results published late on Wednesday showed the scale of the problems facing TIM.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Earnings Beat, Court Decision?

    Altria in February got the first signs of possible relief over its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul. So should you buy MO stock now?

  • Russia’s Gas Giant Shunned by European Traders -- and Its Landlord

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC’s energy-trading arm is being kicked out of its central London offices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, piling more pressure on the company that’s already being shunned by many U.K. trading partners and scrutinized by the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Y

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.