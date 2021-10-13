CareVention HealthCare Announces New Partnership with National Adult Day Services Association (NADSA)

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareVention HealthCare, a division of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), today announced a partnership with National Adult Day Services Association (NADSA) to help support NADSA's mission to advance the development, recognition, and use of adult day services nationwide.

CareVention HealthCare to present at NADSA's 2021 National Conference, October 14-16, 2021.

As a strategic partner member, CareVention HealthCare joins NADSA members in their commitment to meet the needs of persons who are frail, are chronically ill, or have disabilities. CareVention HealthCare will support NADSA by participating in a variety of educational events and conferences and advancing awareness of the critical role of adult day services in the long-term care continuum.

CareVention HealthCare will exhibit and present a session at NADSA's 2021 National Conference, October 14-16, 2021. Sharon Hilton, Senior PACE Consultant, will present "PACE – Expand Your Mission," which will include information for organizations that seek to expand their care delivery systems and describe how PACE is complementary to many other services offered for older patients with complex medical needs.

"CareVention HealthCare is an invaluable partner for organizations exploring and developing PACE, thanks to our uniquely qualified consulting team with more than 100 years of collective PACE experience," said Carlos F. Perez, MSN, MBA, RN-BC, Executive Vice President for CareVention HealthCare. "Our organizations share a commitment to support aging populations, and we look forward to expanding PACE through this partnership."

PACE enables older adults who have been deemed nursing home eligible to remain in their homes as they age by utilizing an interdisciplinary approach to deliver patient-centered, expertly coordinated health care at proven lower costs. Currently, 140 PACE programs serve approximately 57,000 participants across 30 states.

"NADSA is thrilled to work with CareVention HealthCare to advance PACE with adult day service providers," said Donna Hale, Executive Director of NADSA. "There has never been a more critical time to support programs that strengthen services for seniors."

NADSA is the only national association representing adult day services, which provide supervised programming to individuals with physical, mental, and intellectual disabilities in community group settings. The association has over 1,000 unique adult day member organizations, among others, including but not limited to agencies on aging, home care agencies, and skilled nursing facilities.

Following NADSA's 2021 National Conference, CareVention HealthCare will host the webinar "PACE: A Natural Fit for Adult Day Providers" on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EDT. Visit CareVentionHC.com for more information.

About CareVention HealthCare

CareVention HealthCare offers comprehensive, integrated solutions and services for value-based care organizations, including all stages of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) operations from exploring PACE at the state and organizational levels, through start-up and ongoing operations. Integrated end-to-end services assure regulatory compliance, participant health and safety, efficient workflows, and optimized financial management. CareVention HealthCare service lines include CareKinesis PACE Pharmacy, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PeakTPA, CareVention EHR/Integrated Technology Solutions, and CareVention Consulting. Pharmacy benefit solutions are provided by Pharmastar, a CareVention HealthCare service partner. For more information, visit CareVentionHC.com.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

