CareVet responds to industrywide burnout with Carebnb, a new benefit offering Veterinarians free access to luxury vacation properties

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, CareVet introduced Carebnb, an industry-first program that gives eligible Veterinarians free access to luxury vacation properties annually. The program is the latest initiative to launch under The Ultimate CarePackage, CareVet's suite of innovative Veterinarian benefits.

A 2020 survey shows only 39% of DVMs reported feeling satisfied with work/life balance, compared with 61% of the general U.S. population1. The goal of Carebnb is to combat this industrywide burnout by encouraging DVMs to take their time off with a complimentary place to vacation or a staycation experience.

Veterinarians in the CareVet network access Carebnb online, where they can browse destinations and staycations, book their experience, interact with the DVM Concierge, download Stay and Play Guides and more. Carebnb vacations range from a cozy cabin in the mountains to a beachside condo, and staycation experiences range from a #WFH Wine from Home package to Backyard Cinema package. Whether traveling or staying in town, Carebnb experiences are enjoyed annually, and can be taken solo or with friends and family.

"We are thrilled to be launching Carebnb by CareVet!" says Dr. Kent Thornberry, CareVet Co-Founder. "The program was designed with our Veterinarians in mind – the Veterinarian that shows up to the hospital and the person that exists outside of work."

CareVet Veterinarians are already positively responding to the program. One Tennessee doctor shared, "this is an awesome and thoughtful perk. I am happier every day that I joined the team! Great, helpful and considerate people. Thank you SO much CareVet!"

In addition to Carebnb, CareVet offers a multitude of innovative benefits aimed at supporting Veterinarians' personal and professional needs, including paid parental leave, adoption assistance, student loan support and much more. Beyond the DVM, CareVet concentrates on better supporting Team Members through their Whole Person Approach, including revenue sharing, continuous education and development, industry-first living wage initiative and more.

About CareVet: CareVet is a leading operator of independent veterinary hospitals operating in 30+ states with more than 1,700 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in a deep commitment and investment in the teams that service their clients and pets. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and can be visited at CareVetHealth.com and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.

1 Volk, JO, Schimmach, U, Strand, EB, Vasconcelos, J & Siren, CW. (2020, June 21). Executive summary of the Merck Animal Health Veterinarian Wellbeing Study II. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association. https://doi.org/10.2460/javma.256.11.1237

