U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.00
    -101.00 (-2.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,302.00
    -764.00 (-2.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,112.75
    -394.75 (-2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.00
    -42.10 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.47
    +7.37 (+8.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.80
    +49.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.82 (+3.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1174
    -0.0134 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8680
    -0.1090 (-5.51%)
     

  • Vix

    36.47
    +7.66 (+26.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0183 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9620
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,545.74
    -3,317.15 (-8.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    801.25
    -69.13 (-7.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -206.98 (-2.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

CareVet responds to industrywide burnout with Carebnb, a new benefit offering Veterinarians free access to luxury vacation properties

·3 min read

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, CareVet introduced Carebnb, an industry-first program that gives eligible Veterinarians free access to luxury vacation properties annually. The program is the latest initiative to launch under The Ultimate CarePackage, CareVet's suite of innovative Veterinarian benefits.

Carebnb by CareVet
Carebnb by CareVet

CareVet launches Carebnb, an innovative benefit offering Veterinarians free access to luxury vacation properties!

A 2020 survey shows only 39% of DVMs reported feeling satisfied with work/life balance, compared with 61% of the general U.S. population1. The goal of Carebnb is to combat this industrywide burnout by encouraging DVMs to take their time off with a complimentary place to vacation or a staycation experience.

Veterinarians in the CareVet network access Carebnb online, where they can browse destinations and staycations, book their experience, interact with the DVM Concierge, download Stay and Play Guides and more. Carebnb vacations range from a cozy cabin in the mountains to a beachside condo, and staycation experiences range from a #WFH Wine from Home package to Backyard Cinema package. Whether traveling or staying in town, Carebnb experiences are enjoyed annually, and can be taken solo or with friends and family.

"We are thrilled to be launching Carebnb by CareVet!" says Dr. Kent Thornberry, CareVet Co-Founder. "The program was designed with our Veterinarians in mind – the Veterinarian that shows up to the hospital and the person that exists outside of work."

CareVet Veterinarians are already positively responding to the program. One Tennessee doctor shared, "this is an awesome and thoughtful perk. I am happier every day that I joined the team! Great, helpful and considerate people. Thank you SO much CareVet!"

In addition to Carebnb, CareVet offers a multitude of innovative benefits aimed at supporting Veterinarians' personal and professional needs, including paid parental leave, adoption assistance, student loan support and much more. Beyond the DVM, CareVet concentrates on better supporting Team Members through their Whole Person Approach, including revenue sharing, continuous education and development, industry-first living wage initiative and more.

To learn about CareVet's initiatives for attracting and retaining the industry's best talent, visit carevethealth.com.

About CareVet: CareVet is a leading operator of independent veterinary hospitals operating in 30+ states with more than 1,700 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in a deep commitment and investment in the teams that service their clients and pets. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and can be visited at CareVetHealth.com and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.

1 Volk, JO, Schimmach, U, Strand, EB, Vasconcelos, J & Siren, CW. (2020, June 21). Executive summary of the Merck Animal Health Veterinarian Wellbeing Study II. Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association. https://doi.org/10.2460/javma.256.11.1237

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Allie Schweitzer, Digital Marketing Lead
aschweitzer@carevethealth.com
(314) 954-0141

CareVet
CareVet
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carevet-responds-to-industrywide-burnout-with-carebnb-a-new-benefit-offering-veterinarians-free-access-to-luxury-vacation-properties-301489726.html

SOURCE CareVet

Recommended Stories

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • Travel recovery driven by ‘continued growth in traveler confidence,’ Marriott CEO says

    Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for the company, leisure travel, and how the hotel industry is transforming amid COVID-19.

  • Accor CEO Says Hotel Giant Won’t Wait for Business Travel to Return

    One of the most financially battered hotel companies from the pandemic made a sharp U-turn to profitability last year. Accor reported Thursday morning a roughly $95 million profit for all of 2021. While the profitability figure may be less than what was seen by most of Accor’s U.S.-based competitors, it is a seismic improvement over […]

  • Singapore Airlines swings to first quarterly profit since pandemic began

    Singapore Airlines Ltd. swung to its first quarterly profit since the coronavirus pandemic began, thanks to significant growth in passenger numbers and record cargo revenues.

  • Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota ranked No. 2 in the U.S., No. 14 in the world by Tripadvisor

    Tripadvisor ranked nine Florida beaches in the Top 25 this year, more than any other state.

  • TRANSAT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARC-PHILIPPE LUMPÉ AS CHIEF AIRLINE OPERATIONS OFFICER

    Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc-Philippe Lumpé as Chief Airline Operations Officer. In this role, Mr. Lumpé will be in charge of all of the Company's airline operations, replacing Jean-François Lemay, who has helmed Air Transat since 2013. Mr. Lumpé is scheduled to assume his new duties on June 1, subject to receiving his work permit in Canada. Mr. Lemay, whose departure was announced previously, will work alongside him during a t

  • Booking beats Street estimates on strong demand in United States

    "We are still in a potentially volatile environment with high COVID infection rates in some part of the world and geopolitical uncertainty that could impact our business, especially in Europe," said David Goulden, chief financial officer of Booking Holdings. Online travel agency Bookings said it continues to grow its alternative accommodation supply with people still working remotely and workplaces moving to a more hybrid environment. Gross travel bookings soared 160% to $19 billion from the prior quarter.

  • Disney shares peek at new Star Wars hotel and Port Canaveral cruise ship

    Two of The Walt Disney Co.'s major tourism additions are steps closer to debuting in 2022, and bringing more visitors to Central Florida. Disney's much-anticipated Star Wars hotel — the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — shared a video that gave a look at many amenities in action, including the bridge of the fictional Halcyon space cruise ship. The video shows how guests will enter the starcruiser experience, which is a two-night, fully immersive experience set in the Star Wars universe.

  • Virgin Hyperloop to focus on cargo, not people

    The futuristic transport firm is changing direction and laying off staff, blaming the pandemic.

  • Booking revenue more than doubles as it sees travel trends improving

    Despite the omicron variant's effects on travel at the the end of the fourth quarter, Booking said Wednesday that its business still did better than it expected.

  • Real-time flight rewards search engine point.me raises $2M to scale its travel tool

    New York-based point.me, the makers of an online search tool that makes it easy to discover real-time reward flight options, has raised $2 million in seed funding led by PAR Capital Ventures. The site additionally provides information on how to maximize your airline miles and points. Point.me CEO and co-founder Adam Morvitz told TechCrunch that the startup was created based on his personal experience with booking flights.

  • Hilton Sees Pent-Up Travel Demand, Asia Pacific President Says

    Alan Watts, president for Asia Pacific at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., discusses the prospects for the hotel operator amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hilton last week reported&nbsp;fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations as sluggish corporate-travel demand continues to weigh on the hotel recovery. Watts speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Exclusive: As RDU-Iceland nears, Icelandair CEO expects strong demand

    With under three months to go before Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s inaugural nonstop flight to Reykjavik, Iceland, all systems are go. The airline is cooperating with the airport and tourism groups on both sides of the Atlantic, and all that remains is waiting for the May 12 takeoff, Bogason said. Bogason said the airline’s Icelandic heritage is a major differentiator.

  • 5 Best Romantic All-Inclusive Resorts

    From the Florida Keys to the Caribbean, these all-inclusive resorts take a lot of the planning, research, and stress out of your dream vacation.

  • Maui Will No Longer Require Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test for Indoor Venues

    The Hawaiian island of Maui has dropped its vaccine or test requirement for indoor spaces like restaurants and bars.

  • London's Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972

    LONDON (Reuters) -London's Heathrow airport, Britain's busiest, saw its lowest number of passengers since 1972 last year and suffered wider losses as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for business travel and holidays. Passenger numbers fell to 19.4 million in 2021. Heathrow also recorded a pretax loss of 1.79 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) for 2021, taking total loses during the pandemic to 3.8 billion pounds due to the drop in passengers and high fixed costs.

  • Friday storm could cause travel troubles for school vacationers

    The next snowstorm set to hit New Hampshire on Friday will likely have an impact on travel on the ground and through the air.

  • Orlando World Center Marriott debuts new attraction

    The Orlando World Center Marriott will debut a new water park on March 16. The 2,010-room hotel at 8701 World Center Drive near Walt Disney World will open its new River Falls Water Park with three inner tube water slides — Boomerago, Aquasphere and Tailspin — and a 575-foot zero-entry lazy river. The new water park will be open daily and is included with the resort fees.

  • Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

    Here are the countries you can visit if you haven’t been jabbed

  • JetBlue Is Hosting a Major Flight Sale on Trips From the U.S. to London — but You Have to Act Fast

    It's time to make your way across the pond.