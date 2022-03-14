CARFAX HONORS NATION'S TOP-RATED SERVICE CENTERS

Verified Consumer Ratings Fuel the Third Annual CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is unveiling the nation's top-rated auto service centers based on verified reviews from CARFAX Car Care members. The 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers received an average of 4.8 stars out of a possible five stars.

Car owners can use these ratings to find CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers when they're looking to get maintenance done on their vehicles.

"We are honored so many of our shops have been named CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers all three years of the program," said Robert Falconi, CEO at Precision Tune Auto Care. "It's a special acknowledgement because it combines the power of the CARFAX brand with direct feedback from our customers. We know our team constantly strives to raise the bar on customer service, and we're proud to be recognized for doing just that."

"We are constantly striving to make it easier for car owners to feel confident about servicing their vehicles," said Mike Liou, Head of Service Marketing at CARFAX. "We have 24 million active Car Care members, and that number is growing. These members are actively trying to take better care of their vehicles by using our maintenance and recall alerts. We used direct feedback from these verified customers to put together this list of the best of the best."

CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers around the country will have access to a suite of custom digital assets that will help them share their excellent ratings in their online presence, including social media using #CARFAXtopshop. They will also receive a custom kit of point of purchase materials to display in their service center.

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

