U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.50
    +20.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,256.00
    +165.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,140.75
    +57.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.60
    +11.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.14
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.20
    -2.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.96
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3510
    +0.1690 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,806.56
    +697.38 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.30
    +15.76 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,141.18
    +903.76 (+3.44%)
     

Cargill strengthens its 50-year partnership with Unitec Foods and Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation to drive food ingredient innovations in Japan and Asia Pacific

·3 min read

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill, Unitec Foods, and Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on October 11, 2022 to strengthen partnership in innovation and go-to-market for food ingredients solutions in Japan and Asia Pacific region.

Left to right: Mr. Seiji Sakurada-san, President and Representative Director of Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation; Mr. Shinichi Sekita-san, President of Unitec Foods; Mr. Kok Tsiang Yin, Regional Commercial Director Asia Pacific
Left to right: Mr. Seiji Sakurada-san, President and Representative Director of Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation; Mr. Shinichi Sekita-san, President of Unitec Foods; Mr. Kok Tsiang Yin, Regional Commercial Director Asia Pacific

Unitec Foods is an exclusively owned subsidiary of Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation. Cargill has been in partnership with Unitec Foods since 1972 to grow their pectin business in the Japanese market. The new memorandum of understanding will further enhance existing business relationships by leveraging the expertise and strength of the three parties. Cargill will bring to this collaboration rich experiences and global insights as a company with 157 years history.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the three companies will collaborate on technical, operational and commercial initiatives. This includes co-development of new product/technology integrating expertise and technical know-how from the Cargill Innovation Center in Singapore as well as Unitec Foods' development facilities in Japan. Under operational initiatives, the partner companies will work together to offer more competitive solutions by leveraging the three parties' production capabilities in Japan and Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, in commercial initiatives, the companies agree to utilize each distribution channels to jointly address Japan and Asian market.

Ming Peng, Managing Director of Cargill Starches, Sweeteners and Texturizers Asia said, "We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Unitec to jointly address broader markets in Asia Pacific, especially Southeast Asia. We are honored with the trust and solid partnership that has been built for the past 50 years. The renewed cooperation will allow us to exchange expertise and technical know-how in the area of food ingredients solutions to better serve customers both in Japan and Asia Pacific."

Shinichi Sekita, President Director, Unitec Foods Co., Ltd., said, "Our 50 years partnership started in 1972 when Cargill's UniPECTINE® products were introduced on the Japanese market. The eating habit of consumers have undergone significant changes in the past 50 years, and pectin is now widely used in a large variety of desserts. Foods produced with pectin can be easily accessed by consumers in department stores and convenience stores. As we enter the new partnership, we will expand our collaboration with Cargill to pursue further possibility of food ingredient solutions and expand our domestical competitive advantage across Asia Pacific."

About Cargill
Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our team around the world innovates with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how Cargill has met the needs of the people we call neighbours and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

Cargill, Inc.
Cargill, Inc.

 

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report

    Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. See related article: Why YOU should back Ethereum’s Fork Fast facts While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether […]

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Not a Monster: Pepsi-Backed Energy Drink Files for Bankruptcy

    Energy drinks occupy a unique space in the beverage category. To say those claims are dubious at best puts it mildly, but the energy drink business is booming, led by Coca-Cola backed Monster Beverage . While Coke owns under 20% of Monster, the partnership has been a strong one that has helped the brand make inroads at grocery and convenience stores.

  • Fluor Looks Impressive as It Bucks the Market Flow

    Fluor Corp. is a construction and engineering firm that has grabbed my attention because of the position of its charts and its rally from early July, so let's check in on Fluor. In this daily bar chart of FLR, below, we can see that prices have rallied in the past 12 months -- not many stocks can say that. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline from March and that is not a confidence builder.

  • Everyone’s been waiting for a global recession and we might have just hit a ‘tipping point,’ major energy body says

    A fateful decision by oil-exporting nations to cut back on oil production could have big consequences for the global economy.

  • Exxon Stock Builds Base As Conflict In Ukraine Rages; Q3 Earnings Report Due

    Exxon is building a base as the conflict in Ukraine rages on and as Q3 earnings are due later this month.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP

    EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Polestar 3 electric SUV to be produced in U.S. in 2024, EV maker Lucid set to meet targets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details the latest news about Polestar's electric SUV and EV maker Lucid stating it will meet its 2022 production targets.

  • ACM Research's Shanghai Subsidiary Shares Revenue, Backlog Guidance

    ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, and backlog figures for ACM Shanghai as of September 30, 2022. Revenue for the September quarter will likely range between $119 million and $131 million, representing growth of 84% - 101% Y/Y, above the consensus of $110.9 million. ACM currently owns an 82.5% equity interest in ACM Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, ACM Shanghai's total backlog amoun

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Forms A Base In Advance Of Q3 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it forms a base?

  • America's Natural-Gas Tank is Filling Fast

    That's how much natural gas has been pumped into U.S. storage facilities over the past month, the biggest four-week build of the shale era, according to Energy Information Administration data released Thursday. Injections of gas into underground caves by traders hoping to sell the fuel for higher prices [this winter](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-2022-10-13-cpi-report/card/get-ready-for-higher-heating-bills-lXjwVGl1dYoHZaMXKNw2) has reduced by about half the deficit to

  • Domino's Pizza Is Tossed Higher But Still Has 'Thin Crust'

    Domino's Pizza Inc. reported their latest quarterly figures Thursday morning. The pizza giant posted a U.S. same-store sales increase and stands by its forecast for food costs. The stock price soared about 10% -- amazing.

  • Uber (UBER) Stock Down 10.42% in Tuesday's Trading: Here's Why

    Uber (UBER) saves on labor costs by employing independent contractors.

  • Oil Rises on Bullish Supply Cues as Markets Mull Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied for the first time this week after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers, momentarily shrugging off hotter-than-expected inflation data.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of P

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Logitech, LG Display, Stratasys and Vuzix

    Logitech, LG Display, Stratasys and Vuzix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Fastenal Beats on Earnings But The Charts Remain Weak

    Fastenal sells fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies, and Thursday they reported an EPS and revenue beat. The charts were weak back on July 13 and they look weak now. Let's check.