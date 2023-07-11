Cargo Airline Association’s Alterman ends 40-year leadership run

Steve Alterman received the Donald D. Engen Aero Club Trophy for Aviation Excellence on Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo: CAA)

The Cargo Airline Association, which represents ABX Air, Atlas Air, FedEx and UPS in the halls of government, has named Lauren Beyer, the vice president of security and facilitation at Airlines for America (A4A), to succeed Steve Alterman as president.

Alterman is retiring after leading the organization for more than 40 years, it announced Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Cargo Airline Association (CAA), I would like to thank Steve Alterman for his dedicated advocacy efforts over the past four decades,” said John Maxwell, general counsel for the Americas for FedEx Express and chairman of the CAA board of directors. “Through Steve’s leadership, we have been able to build and advance the U.S. air cargo industry, creating expansive global supply chains that connect the U.S. and global economy.”

The CAA advocates for air cargo issues and educates policymakers, regulators and the public about the importance and operational realities of air logistics.

Alterman began his aviation career in 1968 at the Bureau of Enforcement for the former U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board. Initially hired as a trial attorney, he was soon promoted to chief of the legal division. He joined the CAA in 1975 as executive director and was named president in 1982. Since then, Alterman has led the association in promoting the all-cargo airline industry, formulating industry policy and overseeing the association’s daily activities.

Alterman currently serves on the Transportation Security Administration’s Aviation Security Advisory Committee. He has lent his time and expertise to many committees, commissions and advisory boards at the Federal Aviation Administration and elsewhere in government. Last year, the Aero Club of Washington gave him a lifetime achievement award for supporting the aviation industry.

At Airlines for America, which represents the largest U.S. passenger and cargo airlines, including Atlas Air, FedEx and UPS, Beyer was the government liaison on security, cybersecurity, cargo and passenger facilitation issues. She led key COVID-19 response efforts on behalf of the U.S. airlines, including managing an independent research project on the safety of air travel. Prior to that, Beyer was the director of aviation and surface transportation security at the White House National Security Council.

