U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,388.17
    +1.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,886.52
    +48.36 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,628.89
    -52.18 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.58
    -16.92 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    -0.95 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1670
    -0.0070 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3897
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9810
    -0.3280 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,574.80
    -1,022.35 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.08
    -1.36 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.10
    +18.38 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Cargo Continues Rapid Growth With New Hires, Including New PR Director

·2 min read

Cargo Adds Former Ogilvy and Publicis Exec as PR Director

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cargo agency announced 23 new hires over the past five months, including today's appointment of a new public relations director, Richard George, a former executive at Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide and Publicis. Cargo's new employees include additions to the creative, account services, digital, analytics, and public relations teams.

Cargo www.thecargoagency.com (864) 704-1160 (PRNewsfoto/Cargo Agency)
Cargo www.thecargoagency.com (864) 704-1160 (PRNewsfoto/Cargo Agency)

Cargo Adds Former Ogilvy and Publicis Exec as PR Director

"We are growing dramatically as an agency primarily because we have shown that big brands can secure strategic insights and creative output without hiring a big-budget New York agency," says Toby Stansell, CEO of Cargo. "Our recent hires are from all over the country and their work rivals that of any agency. Case in point, Richard's experience with Ogilvy and Publicis in New York will enable us to better meet a client's public relations needs and promote the Cargo brand -- all from our two locations in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada."

Mr. George's experience includes positions with several public relations firms in New York City. Among that experience was a stint as the U.S. Director of Business Operations for Publicis Dialog, the former name for the public relations arm of Paris-based advertising giant Publicis Groupe. Previously, he was a vice president in the New York office of Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide. During his 30-year career, Mr. George also held positions with Rubenstein Public Relations and Grant PR as well as serving as the Director of Public Relations for the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

"Cargo has a track record of delivering top-notch marketing solutions and services to some of the world's most recognizable companies. I am confident we can strengthen and grow our public relations capabilities to meet the demands of those clients, while also building the Cargo brand," said Mr. George.

With offices in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada, the 55-employee Cargo agency has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with medium- to small-business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Cargo was named one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine in 2020. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cargo-continues-rapid-growth-with-new-hires-including-new-pr-director-301347211.html

SOURCE The Cargo Agency

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Pepsi sells Tropicana in $3.3bn deal as juice falls out of favour

    Drinks giant Pepsi is selling juice brand Tropicana in a $3.3bn (£2.4bn) deal as health-conscious consumers ditch sugary drinks in favour of lower-calorie options.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • Disney, Google and other U.S. companies requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices. The government-run U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated it is legal under federal law for companies to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy and religious beliefs.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Western Australia takes step-up in battery chemicals production

    Western Australia is preparing to take a bigger slice of the booming global battery market, forecast to grow to $150 billion by 2030, as it moves beyond mining lithium and nickel into chemical processing. Three big battery chemicals plants are set to come on line in coming months, while Germany's BASF is part of a pilot project with a state government research body to build a precursor chemical plant to blend the feeds used by battery makers. As investors and electric vehicle makers look for supply chains away from dominant producer China, Australia believes it can compete on price and is banking on what it says are its solid credentials in responsible production.

  • BMW says chip shortage, raw material prices to hit second half

    LONDON (Reuters) -BMW raised its 2021 profit forecast on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would hurt its performance in the second half of the year. BMW has been less affected by the chip shortage than some of its peers which has been attributed to its strong relations with its suppliers. "We continue to regard BMW as one of the best operators in the autos industry," Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst wrote in a client note on the results.

  • Stellantis Pumps Up Profitability Forecast in Earnings Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV raised its full-year profitability outlook substantially as strong demand and pricing carried the carmaker to much better-than-expected results for the first half.Adjusted operating income margin will be about 10% for the year, the automaker formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said Tuesday. Stellantis notched an 11.4% return in the first six months, more than double the low end of the range forecast in March.Stellantis and its biggest carmaking

  • Why is ‘metaverse’ the hottest tech buzzword? Apple has something to do with it

    It all sounds rather futuristic and utopian, but Zuckerberg's vision of a maximalist Facebook is equally rooted in a deft corporate play to sidestep Apple Inc.'s onerous commission fees for app developers and align itself with Epic Games Inc. and others.

  • Indian auto part makers want Tesla's entry to benefit local companies

    India's auto component makers want Tesla's potential entry to benefit the country's suppliers, and one way to achieve that is for the company to manufacture locally, the head of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) said. Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said in July that the company was likely to set up a factory in India if successful with imported vehicles after it sought big cuts in import duties on electric cars. The demand, reported by Reuters, has polarised the auto industry in the country and prompted a rare public debate among carmakers over whether easing import tax rates runs contrary to India's push to promote domestic manufacturing.

  • BP shares climb after payout boost, energising transition

    BP boosted its dividend and share buybacks on Tuesday, sending its shares up by over 5%, after beating expectations with a $2.8 billion second-quarter profit powered by higher oil prices and recovering demand. The strong results, underpinned by higher sales at petrol stations, went some way towards easing investors' concerns over BP's plan to shift away from oil and gas to renewable and low-carbon energy to combat climate change. The 4% dividend increase coupled with a $1.4 billion share repurchase over the next three months drove BP shares 5.6% higher by 1130 GMT, exceeding peers Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies, which were up by over 2%.

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Conocophillips beats estimates on higher prices, output

    A recovery in fuel demand from a pandemic-forced slump has boosted globally-traded crude prices to over $70, raising earnings of oil and gas producers. ConocoPhillips raised its share buyback plans in June by $1 billion and increased the expected savings from its $10 billion acquisition of Permian basin producer Concho for a second time. Conocophillips said prices for its oil and gas rose 10.3% to average $50.03 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the three months to June 30.

  • Why There Are Plenty of Jobs and Still Unemployment

    The explanation is elusive. What is clear is that, if the situation persists, the central bank won’t change its stimulus campaign.