Cargo Continues Rapid Growth With New Hires, Including New PR Director

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cargo agency announced 23 new hires over the past five months, including today's appointment of a new public relations director, Richard George, a former executive at Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide and Publicis. Cargo's new employees include additions to the creative, account services, digital, analytics, and public relations teams.

"We are growing dramatically as an agency primarily because we have shown that big brands can secure strategic insights and creative output without hiring a big-budget New York agency," says Toby Stansell, CEO of Cargo. "Our recent hires are from all over the country and their work rivals that of any agency. Case in point, Richard's experience with Ogilvy and Publicis in New York will enable us to better meet a client's public relations needs and promote the Cargo brand -- all from our two locations in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada."

Mr. George's experience includes positions with several public relations firms in New York City. Among that experience was a stint as the U.S. Director of Business Operations for Publicis Dialog, the former name for the public relations arm of Paris-based advertising giant Publicis Groupe. Previously, he was a vice president in the New York office of Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide. During his 30-year career, Mr. George also held positions with Rubenstein Public Relations and Grant PR as well as serving as the Director of Public Relations for the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

"Cargo has a track record of delivering top-notch marketing solutions and services to some of the world's most recognizable companies. I am confident we can strengthen and grow our public relations capabilities to meet the demands of those clients, while also building the Cargo brand," said Mr. George.

With offices in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada, the 55-employee Cargo agency has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with medium- to small-business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Cargo was named one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine in 2020. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com

