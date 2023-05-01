How Cargo Tech Is Saving Their Logistics Clients Millions In Transportation Costs

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Logistics is a critical component of any business that involves moving goods from one place to another. For many shippers, hiring a large logistics company seems like the best way to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery of their products. However, this is not always the case. Many businesses face numerous problems when working with large logistics companies, such as lack of personalized attention, high costs, and inflexible delivery schedules.

In recent years, some companies have begun transitioning to work with smaller logistics companies due to the vast range of benefits they can offer and one specific company; Cargo Tech LLC, is the one setting the standard and paving the way for the future of logistics.

"Businesses across the country waste millions of dollars every year on the wrong type of transportation and have no idea that an alternative solution exists" said Alex Marquez , CEO and Founder of Cargo Tech . "When businesses work with big logistics companies and pay for a truck, we have found instances in which they are paying for FTL transportation, when they could drastically cut costs and use another method of transportation such as hotshots", he followed.

Over the past three years Cargo Tech has rapidly grown from 650k in revenue in 2021 to nearly 3 million in just one year, and for good reason. Cargo Tech's unique approach to transportation is disrupting the logistics market and saving customers millions.

In many cases, working with the most well known brands is a safe bet, but when it comes to logistics, why pay more money for a less personalized experience, inflexible delivery schedules, poor customer support and more?

After looking at the data, you shouldn't. According to a study by Supply Chain Digest , companies can save up to 30% on logistics costs by using smaller logistics providers instead of large ones. Smaller companies can offer more flexible pricing and can tailor their services to meet the unique needs of their clients.

But, just because they're a small logistics company does not mean they can't handle volume, in fact, CEO Alex Marquez stated "Here at Cargo Tech, we have a scale model through Cargo Tech Mexico, that can compete with the large companies without the need to increase our costs. We have proven that better, faster, and less expensive is achievable. We're making the conscious decision of putting in the work it takes to make it a reality"

Overall, the logistics industry is evolving, and businesses are starting to recognize the benefits of working with smaller logistics companies without sacrificing the experience, flexibility, and savings; and companies like Cargo Tech are the reason why. So, whether you're shipping something big or small, Cargo Tech has got you covered throughout Canada, Mexico & the United States!

About Cargo Tech LLC

Cargo Tech LLC is a transportation and logistics company based out of Tulsa, OK. Founded in 2018 by Alex Marquez, Cargo Tech services their clients by providing over-the-road transportation through the US, Mexico & Canada. Cargo Tech is known for saving their clients millions in transportation fees by offering custom tailored solutions with services such as Import/export, Dispatch services, and Continental US ground transportation with a fleet of hotshots, flatbeds, dry vans and more.

