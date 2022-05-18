U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.16
    -108.69 (-2.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,913.18
    -741.41 (-2.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,622.29
    -362.24 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.12
    -41.18 (-2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.13
    -2.27 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9150
    -0.0530 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2407
    -0.0086 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2500
    -1.1080 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,024.69
    -1,063.03 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.85
    -21.83 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.78
    -68.57 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
CargoBarn triples Atlanta footprint as supply chain woes spur growth in logistics, freight brokerage

·2 min read

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's supply chain challenges continue, one Georgia company is quietly expanding its footprint to help calm the chaos. CargoBarn, a proven logistics innovator in freight brokerage, recently tripled its Atlanta footprint as the company sprints to 1,000 employees across multiple offices nationwide.

CargoBarn Triples Atlanta Footprint; New HQ offices for leading 3PL provider
"Customers need worry-free freight solutions, especially right now," said Cameron Baird, CargoBarn's founder and chief executive officer. "We create shipping solutions you don't have to think about, giving every shipper a positive experience."

CargoBarn was founded in Fresno, Calif., in 2008 with a small infusion of capital from Baird's savings account and a focus on relationships. Its new Atlanta headquarters spans an entire floor of a high-rise – more than 24,000 s.f. – and will accommodate 200 employees at full capacity. CargoBarn's offices in Dallas, Jacksonville and Fresno also are expanding.

The company's explosive growth began in 2018, when Baird moved the company headquarters to Atlanta and began building out its proprietary technology platform. "We wanted to be in a city known for its talent, technology and logistics," Baird said. "Thanks to UPS, Roadie and other Atlanta companies, the logistics talent here is unlike anywhere else in the U.S."

CargoBarn specializes in full truckload, refrigerated, drayage, expedited and intermodal shipping. "With the challenges at the nation's ports, drayage has become an important part of our service offerings," Baird said. In 2021, CargoBarn's annual revenue grew by more than 70 percent. The company is on pace for similar growth in 2022.

Growth in Georgia, Florida, Texas, California

"With CargoBarn's growth scaling upwards, our hiring team is focused on finding elite candidates to help continue our success," said Jessica Peres, CargoBarn's VP-People Operations. "We have advanced technology, a fun, learning culture, and an incredible benefits package that includes paid training, paid parental leave, sales incentives, monthly team-building outings and more. We're attracting the best talent in the best logistics markets in the country."

Pioneering Technology

CargoBarn's proprietary technology, using machine learning, pricing algorithms and other advanced tools, creates a competitive advantage for its shipping customers and carriers. New AI technologies being developed by CargoBarn will expand the Customer Portal to provide enhanced pricing, visibility and tracking for customers, efficient load delivery for carriers, and frictionless sourcing for employees. "We are revolutionizing the third-party logistics (3PL) industry again," Baird said.

Media Contact:
Patrick Hill, 770.380.3015
pathill@lakehousemarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cargobarn-triples-atlanta-footprint-as-supply-chain-woes-spur-growth-in-logistics-freight-brokerage-301550338.html

SOURCE CargoBarn

