CARGOBASE ACHIEVES ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CARGOBASE, the global logistics tech platform for enterprise shippers, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification; a certification that recognizes proven commitment towards maintaining and protecting information security. The certification was issued by TÜV SÜD following an extensive audit process.

To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information, including intellectual property, employee and customer data, financial information and information entrusted to it by third parties.

"Receiving the ISO 27001 certification is a significant accomplishment for Cargobase that demonstrates our commitment to, and prioritization of, security management controls for our customers, partners and team members," said Gert-Jan Spriensma, Chief Technology Officer at Cargobase. "As more enterprises look to process sensitive and confidential business data with cloud-based services like Cargobase, it's critical they do so in a way that ensures their data will remain safe. Our customers carry this responsibility every single day, and it's important that the vendors they select to process their data in the cloud approach that responsibility in the same way", Spriensma continues.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Cargobase received the certification upon its first ISO attempt, showcasing the completeness and rigor of its information security program.





About Cargobase

Cargobase is a Singapore headquartered enterprise software company offering a transport management system for contracted and non-contracted freight. Its solution supports global inbound and outbound logistics flows, including project, production and non-production supply chains. Cargobase's land and expand approach gives the customers a solution that works in weeks, integrated or as a standalone solution, and delivers immediate ROI. The company was founded in Singapore, in 2013 and has since established offices in The Netherlands, United States and India. Its customer base is primarily large listed companies across industries using Cargobase on a daily basis across 55 countries.

