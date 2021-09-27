U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.75
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,729.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,166.50
    -28.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.35
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9800
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,278.14
    -836.55 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.15
    -54.37 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,164.27
    -75.79 (-0.25%)
     

Cargobase is now a Full-Fledged TMS

·5 min read

Independent Freight tech company launches its global TMS and enters growth mode doubling its headcount which includes Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase, a logistics tech company set up to provide and automate freight procurement processes, has advanced its features and modules to be a full-fledged modular TMS (Transportation Management System).

The Singapore-based SaaS company offers a cloud-based platform for planning, procuring, executing, and optimizing the shipments of goods, across all freight modes, and with this announcement, establishes its position as a full-fledged TMS.

A TMS is a logistics platform that uses technology to help businesses plan, execute, and optimize the physical movement of goods.

"Transportation Management Systems have gained traction over the last decade as enablers of global trade and logistics. However, businesses struggle to select a TMS. Often it is very expensive as platforms charge exorbitant implementation fees; at times, platforms offer unnecessary features. Our goal is to simplify logistics processes and empower logistics professionals, with a no-nonsense approach. Our TMS is built to be more affordable, accessible and accurate to business needs than most," shares Wiebe Helder, CEO & Founder of Cargobase. "We moved into TMS as a direct result of our customers' usage and features we added based on their requests. After having invested in the six core modules of a TMS, we found that we were increasingly invited to participate in RFIs (Request For Information), and that we were successfully converting RFIs into customers based on our core USPs – which are ease of use, quick to implement, omni modal and global coverage, as well as our zero-implementation fee pricing model – we are proud to present an intelligent, full-fledged, one-stop TMS," Helder adds.

Cargobase TMS improves shipping efficiency, reduces cost, provides real-time visibility, and ensures transparency into freight usage and costs. Above and beyond regular TMS offerings like shipment request, procurement, and tracking, Cargobase TMS also offers live-chat, audit trails, integration, compliance, business intelligence and analytics features. Currently in beta mode are much anticipated and sought-after features: Freight Tender and CO2 reporting.

The platform consists of modular solutions which can be deployed in its entirety as end-to-end solution, or independently to complement existing software stacks. "The spot-buy procurement module has seen tremendous uptake among shippers in the past 18 months, driven by the COVID-19 disruptions in supply chains worldwide," Helder adds.

Shippers and carriers are the primary users of TMS software. Manufacturers, distributors, organizations, wholesalers, and third-party logistics providers are also users of TMS software.

Gartner, in its March 2021 Magic Quadrant report, reported that, the TMS market is expected to grow from $1.32 billion to $2.11 billion (from 2019 through 2024). That is a growth of 60% over a five-year period.

Cargobase Hires Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.

Arnout Wagenaar (left) joins Cargobase as Chief Strategy Officer. Jos Raaymakers (right) joins Cargobase as Chief Revenue Officer.
Arnout Wagenaar (left) joins Cargobase as Chief Strategy Officer. Jos Raaymakers (right) joins Cargobase as Chief Revenue Officer.

The logistics tech company has doubled its space and team in Singapore, opened a new office in Amsterdam, moved its US Operations to New York, and says it is in both hiring and growth mode.

Cargobase has appointed former TNT Express Managing Director Jos Raaymakers as Chief Revenue Officer and earlier this year, added seasoned entrepreneur Arnout Wagenaar as Chief Strategy Officer.

"I am excited to bring more than a decade's worth of experience I have gained as MD of TNT East Asia, to Cargobase. For the past 3 years, I have been empowering and enabling companies to grow faster and perform better through leading cloud technology, and this role gives me the opportunity to leverage and build on my passion and experience." – Jos Raaymakers

"The current supply chain challenges and rising logistics costs have shone the spotlight on the acute need for automation in logistics. Joining the Cargobase journey at this dynamic time is extremely exciting as I believe we are on the cusp of changing the way businesses embrace technology, and transforming the way businesses manage freight. Being headquartered in Singapore - the epicentre of Asia - we are well-positioned to lead the movement, venturing into untapped potential in the APAC region." – Arnout Wagenaar

Cargobase has leased a second office in Singapore to serve as a Product Development Centre and Global Customer Success and Excellence alongside its headquarters in Singapore.

"Investing in Partnership is the human resource strategy here, and we are proud to have expanded our Senior Management team which I believe and expect will lead us on an aggressive and exciting phase of growth," said Wiebe Helder, Cargobase's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Cargobase

Cargobase is an award-winning platform for global enterprise shippers to manage on-demand freight. Cargobase helps enterprise shippers to reduce logistics spend and save time with quoting, booking, management, and analysis of on-demand air, ocean, parcel, rail and road shipments from their private pool of logistics providers.

The platform is built with the latest technology to make it easily customizable, user-friendly and yet robust to perform well as a stand-alone or integrated with enterprise software.

Cargobase's key customers include Fortune 500 Companies in Electronics, Automotive, and Manufacturing, such as Continental Automotive, Siemens and Bosch, just to name a few.

The vision is to simplify logistics processes for all. The result is a cloud-based Logistics SaaS that is empowering the world's leading shippers.

For more information:

Press Release: https://www.cargobase.com/new/cargobase-is-now-a-full-fledged-tms
Website: www.cargobase.com

Cargobase Logo
Cargobase Logo

SOURCE Cargobase

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Soaring Today

    Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Skypersonic Inc, won a 5-year NASA contract. NASA is preparing a series of analog missions that will simulate year-long stays on the surface of Mars. The crew will conduct simulated operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated martian environment. Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Why Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Popped Today

    Ending the week on a sour note, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) all tumbled lower on Friday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy are up 5.3%, while FuelCell Energy's stock and Plug Power's stock are up 10.2% and 6.1%, respectively. While some positive news from Wall Street is a catalyst for the rise in Plug Power's stock today, other investors are choosing to power up their portfolios with Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy after learning of some encouraging news out of the Golden State.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.