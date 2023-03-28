U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.78
    -8.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,475.51
    +43.43 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,678.02
    -90.82 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.00
    +3.32 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.64
    +0.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    +14.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5490
    +0.0210 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2340
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9950
    -0.5600 (-0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,897.00
    -326.04 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.78
    +346.10 (+142.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

CARGOBASE PARTNERS WITH SEAROUTES TO OFFER ITS USERS A CARBON FOOTPRINT CALCULATOR

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Cargobase Next offers CO2 reports on freight transportation to help shippers make more informed decisions and reduce carbon emissions.

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase, a leading logistics software, continued its partnership with Searoutes to provide features including carbon emission (CO2) reporting as an add-on for its users in its Next user interface.

The CO2 functionality assists shippers in their sourcing decisions, enabling them to incorporate environmental impact as one of the variables – alongside price, transit time and freight mode – when choosing their Logistics Service Provider (LSP). The greenest modes of transportation can be selected accordingly, or the more appropriate port of loading or discharge. CO2 emissions can also be included in customers' reporting templates.

Cargobase has partnered with Searoutes, a Marseille-based company which has developed its proprietary eco-calculator to compute the carbon footprint of a container in its journey. Searoutes' technology can process and transform extensive datasets of freight information into meaningful information. Searoutes aims to become the standard in GHG (Greenhouse Gas) data reporting for the logistics industry and is accredited by the SFC (Smart Freight Centre) to provide calculations of greenhouse gas emissions for freight and logistics operations.

Freight is responsible for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions according to the International Energy Agency. With growing economies in Asia, Africa and Latin America, global demand for freight is expected to triple by 2050, thereby doubling freight emissions. Compounding the problem is that all freight transportation still runs on oil and gas, leading to freight likely becoming the highest emitting sector by 2050, as per the International Transport Forum.

"Providing our customers with visibility into their CO2 emissions is an important first step to create awareness and eventually help them reduce their environmental impact", says Wiebe Helder, CEO of Singapore-based Cargobase. "The CO2 reporting tool is a highly sought-after feature from our customers in Europe, as they seek a pro-active approach to reduce their emissions. Furthermore, environmental impact and awareness are an increasing component of suppliers' selection in Europe and it will be a matter of time before we see other regions follow'', Helder continues.

"We are excited to be working together with Cargobase to give their users more visibility to green carriers, and enable shippers to select them more proactively", says Dr. Pierre Garreau, CEO of Searoutes.

The feature is now available as an add-on to all Cargobase users.

"The logistics sector has an enormous challenge ahead in the drive towards zero emissions. Many great initiatives are being taken, and with this feature, Cargobase is helping its customers to contribute their part. There is an urgent collective need for the industry to forge a cleaner future, and we hope that many small actions together, can generate a huge impact." – says Arnout Wagenaar, CSO, Cargobase.

About Cargobase

Founded in Singapore in 2013 by Wiebe Helder (CEO), Cargobase's mission is to simplify the lives of logistics professionals. Initially set up to help logistics professionals procure spot-buy freight, Cargobase was quickly lauded by the industry and loved by its users.

It was awarded for innovation and highly praised for its user interface, product features, and ease-of-use. The platform covers the entire life-cycle of a shipment, from procurement, to track & trace, to audit, and data and business intelligence.

Today, Cargobase positions itself as a full-fledged TMS (Transport Management Software), used in 55 countries by Fortune 500 companies across the Automotive, Electronics, Semiconductor, Fashion, Oil & Gas, Aviation, and Agricultural sectors.

www.cargobase.com

About Searoutes

Searoutes is a leading solutions provider of Scope 3 carbon emissions visibility for shippers, freight forwarders, and BCOs. As an API-first company, Searoutes help inform routing decisions with their modeled methodology and proprietary algorithms for data-driven sustainability. Searoutes is accredited by the Smart Freight Centre delivering CO2 emissions for reporting and active reduction purposes per ton and TEU for all modes of transport - ocean, air, rail, inland waterways and road.

www.searoutes.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cargobase-partners-with-searoutes-to-offer-its-users-a-carbon-footprint-calculator-301781862.html

SOURCE Cargobase

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Reveals Why He's Mad at Bill Gates

    The relationship between the two billionaires, who are both environmental activists, has been strained for a year.

  • Do You Wash Your Clothes With Cold or Warm Water? A Laundry Dispute Enters the Spin Cycle

    Is it better to wash your clothes with cold or warm water? The maker of Tide detergent has thrown its marketing weight behind Team Cold. The host of “The Laundry Guy” on Discovery+ says that using less detergent, washing less frequently and moving to a shorter warm cycle are better ways to save energy.

  • Arma Services Inc. Joins Forces with SURECO & Partners to Unleash New Sustainable and Technologies in Latin America and the Caribbean

    McapMediaWire -- Arma Services Inc. (OTC: ARMV) a leading innovator in the carbon offset market, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with SURECO & Partners to release new technologies ...

  • California farmers flood fields to boost groundwater basin

    A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops. Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. “We knew long-term if we didn’t have water, we’d be out of business,” Cameron said.

  • PG&E Pledges $18 Billion to Cut Wildfire Risk in California

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. plans to invest $18 billion in wildfire prevention through 2025 following back-to-back seasons of devastating blazes linked to the utility’s network of wires and other equipment. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines Af

  • U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022

    Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced Monday. Renewables also surpassed nuclear generation in 2022 after first doing so last year. Growth in wind and solar significantly drove the increase in renewable energy and contributed 14% of the electricity produced domestically in 2022.

  • EU countries approve 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars

    European Union countries gave final approval on Tuesday to a landmark law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels. The approval from EU countries' energy ministers means Europe's main climate policy for cars can now enter into force - after weeks of delay caused by last-minute opposition from Germany. The EU law will require all new cars sold to have zero CO2 emissions from 2035, and 55% lower CO2 emissions from 2030, versus 2021 levels.

  • Florida's Latest Tourism Problem Is Twice the Width of the United States

    Between hurricane season, rising water levels, ongoing feuds between Disney and the local government, and crazed spring breakers, Florida already has enough to worry about. The last thing the state wants is a giant blob of seaweed headed directly for a coastal impact on its pristine sunny beaches -- but it's looking like that's what it's going to get. What is Sargassum Seaweed?

  • When life gives you carbon, make Carbonaide

    A mainstay of the construction industry, over 10 billion cubic meters of concrete is used every year. It's also responsible for up to 8% of CO2 emissions: one ton of ordinary Portland cement creates somewhere between 800 and 900 kilograms of CO2 emissions. Finnish startup Carbonaide has just raised €1.8 million (~$1.9 million at today's exchange rate) in seed funding to knock down concrete’s carbon emissions, but not the construction industry.

  • American Water's (AWK) Arm Signs Wastewater Assets Deal

    American Water Works' (AWK) subsidiary, Pennsylvania American Water, announces an agreement to assume the Towamencin acquisition deal.

  • An Exciting EV Virtual Conference On The Horizon

    The world will gain another insight into how is the EV future shaping up on March 30th during the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Online Conference which will be presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest. The conference will cover a range of aspects of the upcoming all-electric world: from charging solutions and batteries to mining and multiple markets that EVs cover. Innovations In EV charging This ever-evolving field will be presented by Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ: CRGE) who recently

  • Car Battery Recycling At Last? New Agreement Touts 95% Recovery Of Lithium-Ion Units

    Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) has signed a definitive agreement for a global lithium-ion battery recycling partnership with the KION Group, an industrial trucks and supply chain solutions provider. Li-Cycle will recycle lithium-ion batteries from KION's global brands using its proprietary submerged shredding technology. The agreement is for an initial period until 2030 and will position Li-Cycle as KION's preferred global recycling partner. KION currently has a global fleet of more than 1.

  • Pressured to Cut Plastic Use, McDonald’s Aims to See What Works and What Doesn’t

    Already using some durable containers in France and Germany, the fast-food company will examine the overall environmental impact worldwide and plans to report its findings next year.

  • Does homeowners' insurance cover tornado damage? How to prepare before a disaster

    Homeowner’s insurance policies also provide coverage for additional living expenses to finance temporary housing costs and other daily necessities.

  • Impax CEO Says Funds Have Run Out of ‘Investible’ Green Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Impax Asset Management Group, which runs one of the world’s biggest investment portfolios geared toward a low-carbon economy, is warning that even after the latest wave of subsidies and incentives, there just aren’t enough places to allocate green capital.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech

  • Stop insuring carbon projects 'immediately', activists tell bosses

    FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -A group of climate activists has called on 30 insurance company bosses to "immediately" stop underwriting new fossil fuel projects in the wake of a stark climate warning from U.N. scientists, a letter seen by Reuters showed. Insure our Future, a global consortium of activists, said it sent the letter dated March 21 to companies including Munich Re, Zurich Insurance and AXA. The six-page letter, signed by 23 climate groups, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), said the insurance industry had failed to do enough to meet the world's climate goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Sensational Announcement About the Cybertruck

    This futuristic pickup truck developed by Tesla is undoubtedly the most anticipated vehicle of the last decade. No vehicle had generated so much excitement, fueled in part by thundering statements from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and other top executives. Internet searches related to the Cybertruck are considerable.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.