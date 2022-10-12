CARGOJET ANNOUNCES TIMING OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL - REVISED CALL IN NUMBERS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT.UN) in conjunction with the release of its Third Quarter Financial Results, will host a conference call at 8:30a.m. Eastern Standard Time (5:30a.m. Pacific Daylight Time) on Monday, October 31, 2022. Third Quarter results will be released prior to the market opening on October 31, 2022. The financial results will be released by newswire as well as filed with SEDAR. The results will also be available on our website.

Ajay K. Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Porteous, Chief Commercial Officer, and Pauline Dhillon, Chief Corporate Officer, Scott Calver, Chief Financial Officer and Sanjeev Maini, Vice President Finance will review third quarter financial results and corporate developments.

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following REVISED CALL number(s) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

Dial in Number:1 866 580 3963

Please reference Cargojet as a Participant for the call.

Should you be unable to participate, an instant replay will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022 by dialing:

Dial in Number: 1 888 889 0604

Access Code: 4064747#

For any one on one calls please contact Sanjeev Maini to coordinate timing. We look forward to having you participate in our call.

